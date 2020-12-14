BOISE — St. Luke’s Health System officials said Monday they expect to receive their share of Idaho’s first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine early this week.
The health system plans to have its first employees vaccinated by the end of the week, officials said in a press conference.
At the local level, Central District Health will allocate where the vaccines go; the district encompasses Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties. District spokesman Brandon Atkins said the district will receive 4,875 doses of the vaccine. The vaccines will come in five trays of 975 doses each. Atkins said St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System will each receive two trays of the vaccine, while Primary Health Medical Group will receive the fifth.
St. Luke's first employees to be vaccinated are those who work in emergency departments, intensive care units and COVID-19 units, said Laura McGeorge, service line medical director for primary and speciality care.
The employees who receive the vaccines won’t necessarily have to work primarily in those areas of the hospital. McGeorge cited the example of an X-ray technician who sometimes has to go to the intensive care unit to perform X-rays there.
This first shipment of the vaccine is only for health care workers. McGeorge said the state will begin to triage groups of people to receive the vaccine in the future.
“We do know (among St. Luke's employees) we’ve had a lot of interest in getting the vaccine,” she said.
Once a health care worker opens a vial of vaccine to mix it with saline, they only have six hours before the vaccine is no longer usable. To avoid waste, the health system is scheduling employees individually to receive the vaccine.
The vaccine in question is produced by biotechnology companies Pfizer and BioNTech SE. Another company, Moderna, has also developed a COVID-19 vaccine, and the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize it for emergency use later this week.
McGeorge said she wasn’t sure when Idaho might receive a share of the Moderna vaccine.