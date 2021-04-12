NAMPA — After a summer without rodeos and fairs last year, Treasure Valley residents can expect to see those events return to the valley this summer, with some to-be-determined COVID-19 restrictions.
The major Treasure Valley fairs and rodeos, including the Snake River Stampede, the Canyon County Fair, the Caldwell Night Rodeo and the Western Idaho Fair, are scheduled to take place this summer. Most events will have social distancing and mask advisories, and staff are waiting on health district updates on any capacity limits.
As vaccinations increase in the state, event staff are hopeful there will be no crowd restrictions come June, July and August.
Nampa City Councilman Victor Rodriguez has been a vocal proponent for ensuring the city's large summer events happen this year despite the pandemic.
In an email to the Idaho Press, Rodriguez said he believes the rodeos and other summer events "must go on."
"I think our community is ready," Rodriguez said in an interview. "I am excited and I hope we can open up the doors for these events and say if you want to go, go."
SNAKE RIVER STAMPEDE
The Snake River Stampede will take place at the Ford Idaho Center on July 20-24, with the option to watch the rodeo outside on the big screen in the Ford Idaho Amphitheater. The Ford Idaho Center and the stampede are awaiting guidance from Southwest District Health about how many people will be able to attend.
Jeff Agenbroad, a stampede director and state senator from Nampa, said the staff is planning for a capacity as low as 30% and as high as 100%. Full capacity is 12,279 people per night in the arena.
"If we had our way and if we were safe to do so, we would have 100% capacity," Agenbroad said.
The Snake River Stampede began 105 years ago and is among the top 10 regular season professional rodeos in the country, its website states. The five-day event attracts roughly 60,000 people and has an estimated economic impact of $5 million to $10 million, according to Stampede officials. The city missed out on those tourists and tourist dollars last year.
"We have had overwhelming support in the community. Numerous community members have reached out and are supportive in doing anything we can to put on a great rodeo," Agenbroad said.
Stampede General Manager Tim Thibert spoke to the Nampa City Council last month and asked for the council's support in increasing event capacity.
"There will be no restrictions coming from this group," Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said.
The stampede also brings other events to the city, such as the Buckaroo Breakfast and a parade. Agenbroad said the staff still doesn't know if it will host those events as part of the 2021 rodeo.
CALDWELL NIGHT RODEO
The Caldwell Night Rodeo, which typically attracts more than 45,000 fans over five nights, is planning to be back in business this year.
People interested in attending should prepare for a traditional rodeo experience, said Nicole Cassity, the rodeo's sales and marketing manager.
There will be COVID-19 risk signs posted all around the facility and at each entrance gate, Cassity said. There won't be a mask mandate, but masks will be recommended.
"We will provide additional sanitation stations and promote social distancing when possible," Cassity said in an email.
Like other events, there is a lot unknown about what the crowd size will be at the Caldwell rodeo.
"We will plan for the best and refer to our contingency plans to make the appropriate adjustments as needed," Cassity said. "We currently have a plan that will fit within the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for occupancy."
The rodeo seating will have stripes to indicate where people should be spaced out. There is also an option to reserve seating for those who would prefer that, and this year there is a new box seat section on the Rowdie and Civie side of the stadium for those looking for additional space.
CANYON COUNTY FAIR
Canyon County Fair planning is going full speed ahead. Last summer the fair had a 4-H and FFA livestock schedule, without a carnival or concerts.
This year the concerts and carnival are expected to take place, with extra spacing encouraged, Fair Director Diana Sinner told the Board of Canyon County Commissioners in December.
Like the other events set to take place this summer, there is no final word on what the fair capacity will look like. The fair typically sees 13,000 visitors per day, Sinner previously told county commissioners.
Seating for the shows will be the same as previous years, but staff will be monitoring the capacity situation and Sinner said there is flexibility to modify the seating to accommodate for social distancing.
The venue will have increased sanitation stations, Sinner said. The fair staff is still discussing whether to continue with its pie contest, where judges taste pies community members baked. The fair will also stage livestock ahead of its opening date on July 29, to accommodate spacing and crowd concerns.
The fair is scheduled for July 29 to Aug. 1.
"We are excited to gather the community again; I think it is something we all really missed," Sinner said.
WESTERN IDAHO FAIR
Across the valley in Ada County, Bob Batista said planning is underway for the Western Idaho Fair, which will take place in August.
He said it is still early in the planning process, but the fair staff is planning with the idea in mind that by August a large portion of the community should be vaccinated.
"We are anticipating leaving extra room for things and not booking the things we would normally book," Batista said. "We are not sure if there are going to be any restrictions, but we would follow Central District Health guidelines. We will be closely monitoring the cleanliness of the bathroom and other surfaces. "
Batista said this year's fair attendees won't see a pie-eating contest or hands-on STEM activities, due to COVID-19 concerns.
"We are not going to have many environments where people are forced to interact closely," he said.
Staff has not discussed what the fair's capacity would look like because the event is still four months away.
"We went without a fair last year, and I know people are struggling to get back to what the new normal will be," Batista said. "I also believe that four months from now people will want to come out to the fair. I think it will be a good social and mental uplift to people."