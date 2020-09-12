TREASURE VALLEY — Preparations for the Nov. 3 election are in full swing at the Ada and Canyon County elections offices. While ballots won't begin to be mailed out until Sept. 18 — for the military members stationed overseas — officials have been beavering away at preparations for a once-in-a-lifetime election.
It's a big one, with the presidential election at the top of the ticket, but the ballot also will include a constitutional amendment fixing the number of the state's legislative districts at 35; both of Idaho's congressional seats and one of its two U.S. Senate seats; all 105 seats in the state Legislature; and county elections, some hotly contested.
"We feel really confident that things will come off pretty smoothly," said Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. "Unless there's some emergency declared, the polls will be open. We do expect probably at least half will vote absentee."
He added, "The clerks are amazing. No matter what is thrown at them, they seem to pull it off."
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said, "Preparations are well underway. We're already getting materials loaded up for Election Day."
His office has been preparing for the November election for months; most recently it has added a $500,000 sorting machine to help process the 100,000-plus absentee ballots it expects to see returned in Ada County. The county will have up to 10 drop boxes scattered around the county for voters to return absentee ballots, and Ada County will include prepaid first-class postage for all ballots.
For those concerned about the coronavirus, voting by mail is the best option for safety reasons. But that comes with a tighter deadline than voting in-person. Chelsea Carattini, a spokesperson for the Ada County Clerk's Office, said for mail-in ballots to be received on time, voters should have them in the mail a week before the election and by Oct. 29 at the very latest.
"Voters can personally deliver their ballot to one of our drop boxes up until 8 p.m. on Election Day. We have a drop box in front of our elections office (400 N Benjamin Lane in Boise) and we will soon announce additional drop box locations throughout the Treasure Valley for the November Election," Carattini wrote in an email.
Canyon County voters can drop off their absentee ballots at the elections office until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Mailed ballots should reach the elections office by the same deadline. Absentee ballots will start arriving to Canyon County voters as early as Oct. 2.
Denney said, "If anyone feels insecure, they can vote absentee, and those who want to show up at the polls can show up as well."
Because there's a constitutional amendment on the ballot, Denney's office is required by law to send out a statewide mailing to every Idaho household about the upcoming election, and he said it's being expanded from just dealing with the amendment and what it does to also include extensive voter information on "how to register to vote, how to request an absentee ballot, just general information that voters should know."
That mailing will be going out within the coming weeks; state lawmakers allocated $300,000 to Denney's office to fund it.
Denney is also expecting the state to tap CARES Act funds to prepay the postage for mail-in ballots, though that hasn't been finalized yet.
"We've always left that up to the counties, " he said. "But for the primary, since it was all absentee, and we have the COVID money, we actually paid the return as well. … I expect again that we do still have the COVID dollars, so for this one we'll probably be paying the postage again."
There are concerns nationwide that Post Office delays may impact the election for people requesting and voting absentee. Canyon County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said the post offices in Canyon County have collaborated well with the elections office, even doing more than one drop-off of ballots each day leading up to the Election Day deadline.
VOTING IN PERSON
Voters can also vote early in person, to avoid Election Day lines. Early voting is set to begin Oct. 13, though early voting locations are yet to be finalized in Canyon and Ada counties.
When polling locations are finalized, Canyon County voters can drop their absentee ballots off at any location.
Ada County won't have polling places finalized until Oct. 2. A number of previous polling locations will "unavoidably change because of COVID considerations," Carattini said. The county plans to have 1,300 poll workers available for Election Day, she said.
Canyon County is critically short on poll workers, Yamamoto said. He said the county has about 145 veteran poll workers signed up to work the Nov. 3 election — short of the 550 needed on a typical year to work 55 polling places.
"Let's say we get (550) people apply, but how do we train them?" Yamamoto said. "I don’t think we are going to have enough good veteran poll workers to staff all 55 locations. It can’t happen."
Yamamoto said he would not be comfortable to have all new poll workers work at a polling place, as "that puts them in a terrible position."
Yamamoto is doubtful that all 55 locations will be operating on Nov. 3, but he is aiming to have at least eight large locations where people can vote. The elections office aims to finalize polling locations by the end of this month.
New for this election, Canyon County voters will be able to vote at any open polling location in the county, no matter where they live. A Melba resident going shopping in Caldwell, for example, can stop in and vote on Election Day or during early voting at any open Caldwell polling location.
"We are going to do everything in our power to make in-person voting available for everyone and make it a good experience," Yamamoto said. "That is going to be tough, you may have to drive and there may be a line."
Ada County residents will receive their polling site information shortly, McGrane said, but the county will have as many locations available as possible.
"We expect some voters will have their locations moved," he said, but the county is already working with Central District Health to make sure in-person voting is as safe as possible. Ada County will be providing masks, "commemorative" golf pencils voters can take home and using social distancing protocols when setting up voting booths. Early voting will be available as well for a three-week period in October.
VOTER REGISTRATION
Another concern for Yamamoto is same-day registration, when voters wait until Election Day to register at their polling place. He said in 2016 the county had 17,000 people register on Election Day.
"That slows the process down, it is time consuming and it requires a poll worker to do a fair amount of work and requires them to know their stuff," Yamamoto said.
Canyon County had 100,272 registered voters as of Thursday, and Yamamoto said that number is going up on a daily basis. As of Sept. 8, he said the county had 29,578 absentee ballot requests; those are also increasing daily.
Elections officers are encouraging people to preregister, something McGrane said will help out county and state election officials immensely. The cut off date for online preregistration is Oct. 9.
If a voter is not able to register online or would prefer registering on a paper form, they can go to their county's elections offices and register in person up to and on Election Day.