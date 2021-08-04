We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Treasure Valley educational programs received tens of thousands in grants from the Idaho Community Foundation.
In particular, the Boys and Girls Club of Nampa, the Greenleaf Friends Academy in Canyon County and the Salvation Army Boise Corps in Ada County received grants.
“Grants from ICF are critical to supporting programs like ours,” Melissa Gentry, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Nampa said in a news release. “These programs continue to close the gaps when the kids are not in school and may not have the support system at home.”
The Boys and Girls Club of Nampa was awarded $20,000 to provide summer and afterschool programs. The goal is to “support academic success and prevent summer learning loss to students from primarily low-income families.”
The foundation awarded $12,536 to the Greenleaf Friends Academy to start a new morning preschool class. The Salvation Army will receive $10,000 to provide parenting teens a “supportive educational environment,” including tutoring, life skills classes and childcare for their children while they work towards completing high school.