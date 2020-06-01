BOISE — As Phillip Thompson, head of the Idaho Black History Museum, points out, there is no national database set up to record the killing of people of color by police officers.
That doesn’t mean those killings don’t happen — it’s just that in the age of cellphone photographs and video, evidence of such killings — and what led up to them — is more often documented.
“This is nothing new, it’s just that nobody believed us before,” Thompson told the Idaho Press on Monday.
His words came one week after the death of George Floyd, a black man whose death was captured on video as a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost 9 minutes. In the video, Floyd can be heard saying he can’t breathe and pleading with the office to stop kneeling on his neck. Three other officers stood by and did nothing during the video; all four were fired. The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck — Derek Chauvin — has since been criminally charged as a result of Floyd’s death.
The video sparked a torrent of outrage across the world, as protests in many cities turned into violent riots over the weekend.
While Boise has seen protests at the Idaho State Capitol for three days in a row as of Monday, including a gathering of several hundred people Sunday, the events have remained peaceful.
That’s not to say members of Boise’s black community haven’t, in their lifetimes, experienced the same problems with police that black people across the country can identify with.
“Anybody who’s black … is well aware and accustomed to police over-aggression,” Thompson said.
A HISTORY OF FEAR
The protests and confrontations with police erupting across the country are reminiscent of the outrage following the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in April 1968. Former state Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, the state’s first African American legislator, was a teenager in Boise at the time and attended Ada County’s first gathering of civil rights activists following King’s death.
Unlike other cities with significant black populations, Boise’s small number of minority residents kept most protests from occurring due to fear of violence. Despite this, a small gathering was held on the steps of the state Capitol to honor King and call for equal treatment of all Americans regardless of their race.
“I will tell you there was a lot of fear in the hearts of black people,” Buckner-Webb said. “Black women who toiled keeping white people’s houses clean were told if you appeared there they would lose their job. There were others who were afraid of a more ominous threat that ‘we will burn your house down,' but the leadership kept saying we needed to stand up for what we believed in.”
She said the small gathering included representatives from different groups such as the Idaho NAACP and black military officers out of uniform from Mountain Home Air Force Base who were participating despite a ban on members of the armed forces participating in civil disobedience. Following the assassination of King, Buckner-Webb said Gov. Don Samuelson refused the NAACP’s request that both the U.S. and Idaho state flags be lowered to half-staff.
However, Samuelson ended up going out of town and leaving Lt. Gov. Jack Murphy as the acting executive, and he lowered the flags following a meeting with Idaho civil rights leaders. Murphy called the assassination of King “a dismal mark against American history,” according to archives of the Idaho Statesman.
Mamie Oliver, who taught at Boise State and Northwest Nazarene universities and wrote a book on black history in Idaho, described Floyd’s death as the latest incident in a long string of racist actions against black Americans over the last 400 years. Oliver, 84, said she remembers the civil rights era when black Americans, like her, were openly discriminated against and mistreated.
While she condemns Floyd’s killing and other police brutality against black Americans and other minorities, she does not support the phrase “Black Lives Matter.”
“When you tell me black lives matter, are you saying there are some human lives that matter more than others?” she said. “All lives matter. I don’t think a black life matters more than a white life, or a brown life or any other life.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT SPEAKS OUT
Thompson lauded the Boise Police Department as being a forward-thinking organization, although he said he knows that hasn’t always been the case. Even as it has faced rapid growth, Boise has remained a safe place, Thompson said.
Those in law enforcement in the Treasure Valley also said they valued a good relationship with their community. Some of them took to social media to say so. Among them was Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea, who wrote he almost felt obligated to give a statement about Floyd’s death. In the post, he called the video “sickening” and said he’d watched it multiple times. Initially he said he meant the post to be more a personal note to his friends and family, but someone asked if they could share it with more people and he allowed them to.
“Excessive force begins when resistance ends,” Basterrechea told the Idaho Press in a phone interview Monday.
He pointed out the video wasn’t a quick instance of use of force — it went on for more than 8 minutes. He also pointed out three other officers stood by and did nothing to help Floyd. That’s not how officers are supposed to act, Basterrechea said.
“It’s your duty to step in and say, ‘I got this,’” he said. “… There were a million things they could’ve done, should’ve done.”
Ada County Sheriff Steve Bartlett also posted on his office’s Facebook page on Saturday, condemning — in no uncertain terms — the Minneapolis police officers’ actions.
“What those officers did was unconscionable and criminal,” Bartlett wrote.
Bartlett said he knows police are sometimes forced into situations in which they have to use force, sometimes deadly force. But officers must continually adapt their response to such situations and reevaluate a given threat level. As soon as an officer can, they should be rendering medical aid if someone is injured in a situation.
He agreed other officers should have stepped in to prevent Floyd’s death.
“I think that’s the outcry from our nation is that even if that one officer didn’t recognize this, somebody should have,” he said.
Boise's mayor named a new police chief Monday — Portland Police Bureau's Assistant Chief of Police Ryan Lee, who will start next month. Acting Police Chief Ron Winegar called the video of Floyd's death "heart-wrenching." He said he completely understood why people were upset about it, even though it happened in another part of the country.
CONTINUED DEMONSTRATION
News of Floyd’s death — and the ensuing environment it created — reminded Fauzia Aziz of the political atmosphere in her native Afghanistan. She came to Boise as a refugee, she told the Idaho Press on Monday, and while she didn’t plan to be a part of the small demonstration on the steps of the Idaho Statehouse on Monday afternoon, she decided to join it. She said she did so because she believes justice is important for everyone.
Aziz was quieter than many of the other protesters who stood before the building’s steps, many carrying signs and chanting Floyd’s name or “I can’t breathe.”
The demonstration took place against the backdrop of a protest organized by the youth organization Extinction Rebellion, which advocates on climate issues, Boise Weekly reports. Organizers on Monday dotted the Capitol steps with empty pairs of shoes, meant to symbolize those who have been affected by climate change. They also draped banners across the steps, one of which read “End Injustice.” Another, draped over the bell in front of the building, read “Climate, COVID, cops disproportionately affects marginalized communities.”
The incident was the third day in a row people demonstrated peacefully at the Capitol.
Thompson discouraged in-person protest — he felt it wasn’t safe with the new coronavirus still spreading in the community — but he said he hoped to have a more virtual response put together by Wednesday.
He didn’t want white-exclusion to be part of the dialogue. For him, the only way forward is to come together.
“You don’t organize out of fury,” he said. “… You better have multiple parts of this machine working.”