Nampa fire and police departments held the annual Patriot Day ceremony in this Sept. 11, 2020 file photo. This year’s event, which is scheduled for Monday, will honor victims from the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Monday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack that hit directly in the northeastern sector of the United States and rocked the entire country to its core.
The Treasure Valley will have a handful of ceremonies taking place to honor that day and those who were lost both in the attacks and the subsequent military missions that followed.
A handful of local entities reached out to the Idaho Press regarding events they are hosting. All are open to the public.
CALDWELL
Elevate Academy will be holding its annual 9/11 memorial at 9 a.m. at Indian Creek Plaza. Law enforcement and EMT students will take part in the event, which will feature a brief description of the 9/11 terrorist attacks followed by an honoring and remembrance of the victims from that day. Also taking part in the event will be the Caldwell fire and police departments.
NAMPA
The Nampa Fire Department will have its its 9/11 ceremony at 8 a.m. at Fire Station #1, located at 923 1st St. S. There will be an honor guard presentation, a ringing of the bell and an invocation.
MERIDIAN
There will be a moment of silence held at 7:46 a.m. at Fire Station 1, located at 540 E Franklin Rd. The event will be observed by Engine 31 and Truck 31 crews as well as attendees. Mayor Robert Simison, Fire Chief Kris Blume and members of the Meridian City Council will also be in attendance. Just prior to the formal moment of silence, flags will be moved to half mast and there will be the ringing of the bell.
BOISE
The Kennedy Campaign is holding a walking event at 7 p.m., where participants will take 2,977 steps to honor all the victims who perished on 9/11. The walk will begin on West Emerald Street where the Boise River and Boise River Greenbelt converge, with the turnaround point at Julia Davis Park near Zoo Boise. Organizers ask walkers to bring their favorite peace and love quote to share, and those quotes will be drawn out of a bag and read aloud. On the way back to West Emerald Street the group will do a litter pickup and asks participants to bring a bag for proper disposal of trash.