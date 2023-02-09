Most people drive to the store for their eggs. But Becky Dembowski gets hers from her backyard.
Backyard chickens are on the rise as store bought eggs have become more and more expensive nationwide. But, concerns about hasty chick purchases are rising for backyard chicken owners in the Treasure Valley.
The exceptional egg expenses can be traced back to the spread of avian flu, which killed around 40 million laying hens in the U.S., according to reporting from PBS. The outbreak didn’t only affect farmers — it affected local backyard chickens.
Dembowski has been raising chickens for 20 years. She has ducks, peacocks, chickens and geese on her property, but last spring she lost 25 chickens, eight peacocks and four baby geese.
“It’s devastating. I can’t even describe the pain,” Dembowski said, choking back tears. “It was probably the most depressing grief I've ever gone through in my entire life. And to have to witness that … you'll do anything to kind of save your animals.”
The flu outbreak sent waves of panic through chicken raising families in the Treasure Valley.
“There was a scare of the CDC or whatever coming in and destroying all of your birds regardless of if they were sick or not,” Dembowski said.
People within the community reported each other’s sick birds, sending in the CDC to prevent the spread by killing flocks of chickens that were exposed to the flu. The trouble is, when starting a flock over, it takes four to five months for egg production to begin again, Dembowski said. The flu is never in the eggs, according to Dembowski.
During colder months, egg production naturally goes down, and in warmer months, it goes up.
“It’s supply and demand,” Dembowski said. “Are we just gonna see this for a certain amount of time? And then it's gonna go back to normal? You just don't know.”
Raising chickens is a big responsibility, and one that should not be taken lightly. There’s longevity to owning a chicken; that responsibility goes down to the smallest details, like keeping the water thawed in the winter.
“These are vulnerable animals. We can’t just throw them in our backyard. Hawks, owls, minx, racoons, that’s just domestic stuff. I have coyotes, fox,” Dembowski said.
Kirsten Gazley, who lives in Boise, got three chickens in April.
“It’s a big investment right up front,” Gazley said.
According to Dembowski, the start up cost to raise chickens is about $100 — including heat lamps, waterers, feeders, pine and an enclosure. As the chickens get older, shelter costs anywhere from $100 to $2,000. Chickens also need scratch and pellets, each about $20 for 50 pounds.
Kuna resident and chick owner Emily Fisher picked up her chicks from Dunlap Hatchery in Caldwell on Wednesday — and these aren’t her first chickens.
Several years ago, when Fisher was just moving into her new home, she bought chickens, but they were rehomed in a week.
“You have to know what you’re signing up for,” Fisher said. “It can be really tempting to go out and grab something, which is what I did before, it happens. But, it really is not good for the animals and not a great position to be in when you're not prepared.”
Now, Fisher is working on being more sustainable. She has a pig, and other animals in the yard, and is hoping the chickens will contribute to the ecosystem in her yard: using their waste as compost, controlling different pests and insects, and helping the aeration of the ground.
“The egg price hike isn't by itself a good enough reason to go get chickens, but look at everything that we can do in order to be a little bit more self-sustainable for our food overall,” Fisher said.
Since Fisher's baby chicks are only a couple days old, it will be four or five months before they lay their first eggs.
“What owning chickens can bring for a family, that's really serious. It’s beautiful,” Dembowski said.
While the experience can be beautiful, each of these women agree, it’s not necessarily cost effective.
“Now, if you're doing it just based on cost, you're being ignorant, because even if the eggs were $25 a dozen, it wouldn’t pan out,” Dembowski said.
Money is not the only thing she invests in chickens.
“There's the time investment, too,” Dembowski said. “I can spend anywhere from 32 minutes to an hour or several hours out in my coop in it you know in a day tinkering and you know, cleaning up and making sure everybody's OK .”
While debates around egg prices, chicken purchases and different feed options are sure to continue, Morrow says owning chickens has been positive for her and her family.
“I didn't think I would enjoy them as much as I do. I didn't think I would fall in love with each of them,” Morrow said. “I think it’s a positive movement, it’s nice that people will get to enjoy having chickens like I do.”