More than 35 Treasure Valley charities will receive donations thanks to ticket sales generated by the 2021 Albertsons Boise Open.
The $2.9 million in charitable funds raised set a Korn Ferry Tour record.
Beneficiaries included the Idaho Humane Society ($110,246), Special Olympics Idaho ($31,906) Camp Rainbow Gold ($31,596), Boise Rescue Mission Ministries ($24,366) and the Warhawk Air Museum ($21,756).
Ticket purchases were facilitated by the Mondelez Tickets Support Charity Program, which allowed ticket purchasers to choose which local charity would receive 100% of the money from their ticket purchase.
“We are thrilled to support local Treasure Valley charities in such a big way,” John Colgrove, Albertsons Intermountain Division President, said in a news release. “Albertsons and the Albertsons Foundation are very excited about the success of last year’s Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron and the huge amount of money it raised for charities thanks to the support of our local fans and amazing sponsors. We look forward to another great event this year and adding to our 32-year charity total of almost $30 Million.”
The 33rd annual Albertsons Boise Open will take place Aug. 18 – 21 at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise. More information is available at albertsonsboiseppen.com.