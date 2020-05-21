KUNA — The novel coronavirus pandemic has led to the shutdown of some of the largest meat processing and packing facilities in the country, as employees test positive for COVID-19. The closures have lead to national concern of meat shortages in grocery stores for consumers and a backlog of cattle for producers.
In the Treasure Valley, C.S. Beef Packers, a beef packing plant in Kuna run by the J.R. Simplot Company, has experienced a slowdown of production as several employees have tested positive for the coronavirus.
As first reported in the Idaho Statesman on May 9, Central District Health confirmed 23 positive cases from employees at the beef packing plant.
In an earlier interview with the Idaho Press, C.S. Beef Packers production manager Steve Cherry said the plant reduced production by 20% when threats of the coronavirus first began in March. The reduction was to account for new social distancing and sanitation protocols the plant has implemented.
Cherry said the plant has tested several of its 725 employees, but did not share the test results with the Idaho Press at the time.
“We have been working very closely with our team members and with the department of health,” Cherry said on May 5. “(Central District Health) has been helping us with contact (tracing) and looking into other possible exposures. We are trying to prevent possible spread.”
Nationwide, some of the largest meat packing companies, JBS, Tyson and Smithfield Foods have shut down pork and beef packing plants.
Cherry said the Kuna plant has seen a minimal impact from the novel coronavirus, compared to the larger companies.
He said in a May 9 statement that the plant will continue operating normally, but with a focus on enhanced cleaning and sanitation programs.
Cherry told the Idaho Press in early May that the plant is was up to operating at about 90%.
Cameron Mulrony, executive vice president of the Idaho Cattle Association, said another major issue in the beef industry is the time it takes to raise bulls and cows to be processed.
"The decisions our producers made two years ago are what we are with now, and they did not predict we were going to go to a pandemic with restricted access to our restaurants," Mulrony said.
Mulrony said some Idaho cattle would typically have gone to some of the Northwest Tyson beef plants that have closed, leading to a backlog of cattle.
"As local and national beef plants have closed and reduced production, a backlog of cattle has stacked up while these plants have not been able to process the cattle is something we will feel the effect of down the road," Mulrony said.
Cindy Miller, spokeswoman for the Idaho Beef Council, said the industry has also been impacted by restaurant closures.
Miller emphasized that closures of steakhouses and other restaurants where the menu revolves around steak and expensive meats have heavily impacted the local meat industry.
"Those types of restaurants are not easily identified as take out," Miller said.
Mulrony agreed, and said the meat shipped to restaurants are usually expensive "cuts," he added that many of those "cuts" are having to go into burgers instead because there is no place for them in steakhouses.
Nationally, consumers are paying more for meat, due to the lower production from processing plants. An AP report at the end of April said the U.S. Department of Agriculture expects beef prices to climb from 1% to 2% this year, poultry as much as 1.5% and pork between 2% and 3%.