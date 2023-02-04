Goldy's Corner

Dishes such as this Denver omelet might be costing more as restaurants grapple with the rising expense of eggs.

 Charlie Litchfield/IPT

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Selling breakfast or brunch dishes used to yield decent profits for restaurants.

That’s because many breakfast and brunch dishes feature eggs, a food whose low prices allowed for healthy profit margins — until recently.

Goldys Bistro01.JPG

Staff work in the back of the house at Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro in downtown Boise on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Recommended for you

Load comments