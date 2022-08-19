Boise skyline smoke

Smoke, blown in from wildfires to the west shrouds the downtown Boise skyline in July 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — The Treasure Valley is expected to break the record for triple-digit heat on Sunday with 21 days of 100-plus-degree temperatures. The previous record was established in 2003 with 20 days of triple-digit weather, and the valley is currently tied with that record. The good news is, according to meteorologist Korri Anderson, the area has only hit 100 degrees in September twice.

“Eventually, the sun’s angle won’t get us as warm, so this won’t last forever,” Anderson said. “It really starts to fall off in September. But, it looks like we're gonna still be pretty hot for the next few weeks.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments