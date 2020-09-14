BOISE — Wildfire smoke and poor air quality will continue to be a fixture in the Treasure Valley for much of the week as fires burn in Idaho and throughout the West.
For the past several days, smoke has turned the sun into an eerie red disc in the sky and has forced many people inside.
"There's a lot of smoke that has come from the Oregon fires, and now we're getting a lot of smoke coming from California — and that's probably going to continue through Wednesday," Boise National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik said.
Most likely the metro area is going to be socked in by smoke for the rest of the week, until a high pressure system moves through and clears the smoke out. But the change in the wind flow should help with the smoke and air quality, Wojcik said.
Idaho's Department of Environmental Quality has put out an air quality warning for the Treasure Valley through Wednesday due to the unhealthy levels of smoke in the air. According to Michael Toole, an air quality expert with the department, the biggest threat to residents from wildfire smoke comes from the particulate matter that gets into the upper respiratory tract and lungs.
"The best recommendation is to limit exposure. This can be done by staying indoors as much as possible, limiting time outside, and avoiding any strenuous activity while outside. DEQ also recommends anyone with concerns or questions about symptoms or health impacts contact their primary care provider or doctor," Toole wrote in an email.
The Treasure Valley is under a red/unhealthy air quality advisory for Tuesday, with a forecast Air Quality Index of 151, down from the forecast of 167 for Monday. Good air quality is in the 0-50 range.
"Although conditions have improved slightly due to a shift in weather, elevated smoke impacts are expected to continue through the week," a DEQ press release said Monday.
The DEQ warned that air quality may be worse in the morning and evening, and air quality values may range from moderate (yellow) to very unhealthy (purple) throughout the day. Outdoor burning is currently banned in the Treasure Valley.
IDAHO FIRES
Idaho fires are also part of the air quality problem. A baker's dozen of fires are big enough to be reported on InciWeb, the national wildfire information website, and at least one of those fires will hit the 50,000 acre mark this week.
Near Cambridge, the Woodhead fire has now consumed 48,000 acres of private and public lands, burning in the Payette National Forest and destroying some structures in Washington County before moving into Adams County. The fire, which grew 26,883 acres in its first 48 hours, is being fought by a Type 2 Incident Command Team that has brought nearly 300 firefighters to battle a blaze that continues to threaten homes and property. Although now at 40% containment, Public Information Officer Jim Mackensen believes that the number of acres burned and the number of structures destroyed will "grow substantially" after aerial infrared scans on Monday night.
"The Washington County Sheriff is tying in with the local assessors' office to do damage assessments and determine if what burned was a house, a barn or a shed. Hopefully in the next day or two we will get a good count on that," Mackensen said.
State Highway 71 is now open to through traffic although all roads that lead off of the highway are closed to any traffic other than firefighting equipment.