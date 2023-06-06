City skyline from foothills (copy)

The Boise skyline is seen from the foothills on Monday, May 8. Air advisories have been issued in the Treasure Valley the past two days because of high ozone levels in the region.

 Jake King/For The Idaho Press

Air in the Treasure Valley this spring continues to take a hit, this time because of high ozone levels in the region.

According to a news release from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, an air quality advisory that was issued for Tuesday will carry over into Wednesday.

