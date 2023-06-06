...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Ada and
south central Gem Counties through 800 PM MDT...
At 729 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Eagle, or 10 miles southeast of Emmett.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and will lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
The Boise skyline is seen from the foothills on Monday, May 8. Air advisories have been issued in the Treasure Valley the past two days because of high ozone levels in the region.
Air in the Treasure Valley this spring continues to take a hit, this time because of high ozone levels in the region.
According to a news release from Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, an air quality advisory that was issued for Tuesday will carry over into Wednesday.
According to Michael Toole, the regional airshed coordinator with the department, the advisory is not unusual for this time of year with clear skies overhead and temperatures rising. Toole said he expects the Yellow Air Advisory, which classifies local air quality at a moderate level, should be in place for another day or two.
“I think it will be a short period of time,” Toole said.