Idahoans can expect potentially a white Christmas, but also a cold New Year’s Eve. Those who are traveling, especially by car should practice safe driving and be prepared.
Through Saturday, up to 20 inches of snow is forecasted for the Boise Mountains and Payette National Forest. Drivers can slow down and leave more space in between cars to help lower the risk of accidents.
“It’s basically going to be pretty wintry starting easily tonight through the middle of next week,” National Weather Service Boise Meteorologist Chuck Redman said. “Getting onto the ITD website, checking into road conditions before they travel is definitely a good idea.”
As of Thursday, the forecast through Christmas in Boise is about 1 inch of snow with rain Friday turning into snow. Redman said areas to the west, like Ontario and Nampa, will get a little less. If it gets colder, there could be more snow, Redman said.
Outside the Treasure Valley, there will also be strong winds south and west of the area.
“Another thing too, is starting after the system on Monday, we are looking at a very cold air mass dropping down,” Redman said.
Next week, potentially into Friday, the Treasure Valley will see lows in the teens and highs in the 20’s, he said.
Although there are car crashes in the winter, they tend to be less severe than crashes in the summer, according to AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde and Idaho State Police Trooper Deonte Flowers.
Drivers often slow down more and are more careful when they see the road conditions, Conde said. Others will also decide not to take the chance and stay home.
“During the summer months, when conditions are good, you tend to see a lot of people sort of open it up and just go a lot faster and those things tend to lead to more severe crashes because you’re dealing with higher impact speeds,” Conde said.
To help stay safe, people can check the weather and know the conditions ahead of time, Flowers said.
“If you know that snow’s going to be hitting and weather’s not going to be the best, you can prepare, if you’re going to be traveling on the road,” Flowers said. “Some of those things could be maybe putting tires on, studded tires, getting equipment in your car...like ice scrapers.”
Even beforehand, Idahoans can get their car inspected and worked on ahead of winter.
“Maybe put a blanket just in case an emergency does happen, maybe putting some food or snacks in your car, just in case you’re stuck on the side of the road,” Flowers said. “For whatever reason.”