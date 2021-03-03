Most Treasure Valley residents would support or use a high-capacity transit system to travel between Boise and Caldwell if it met their needs, according to a survey conducted by the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho.
Thirty-nine percent of respondents said they would use the system to get to work or school while 32% would use it for social events. More than 11,700 people responded to COMPASS’ survey.
The results announced Wednesday were for the third survey of a series. The surveys are designed to help inform Ada and Canyon counties’ regional long-range transportation plan.
“The first two surveys indicated that there was interest in a high-capacity transit system for the Treasure Valley,” COMPASS associate planner Rachel Haukkala said. “This third survey was designed to dive deeper into what residents would want and need from that type of service to help us narrow potential options as we update the long-range transportation plan to look to the year 2050.”
If the transit system fit their needs, 92% of respondents said they would use it at least occasionally. Of the rest, 6% said they would neither support nor use it and 2% needed more information.
The most important factors in choosing high-capacity transit were stop locations (41%) and schedule (25%).
“The process to plan and build a high-capacity transit system takes decades,” Haukkala said. “While the survey results were predominantly in favor of high-capacity transit, it will still be many years before final decisions are made or a system is in place. Any future plans would include significant additional public input and would need public support for funding.”
More information can be found at compassidaho.org.