BOISE — Boise GreenBike will shut down Sept. 30 and may return next year, if the program attracts new sponsors.
Valley Regional Transit, which runs Boise GreenBike as an enterprise program, announced Thursday it would begin removing the green bikes on Oct. 1. New and improved electric bikes may return in the spring, as the program transitions to a new vendor, Drop Mobility, a Canadian bike-share provider.
"VRT had been actively pursuing new title sponsors when the coronavirus pandemic hit, creating significant headwinds as businesses lost the capacity for or interest in becoming sponsors," VRT said in a news release. "VRT is still working to recruit one or more title sponsors so it can continue with plans to launch the new, more extensive and all-electric system in the spring of 2021."
Boise GreenBike had to end an agreement with its payment and tracking vendor Social Bicycles — the company chose to close the section of its business that managed those tools, the Idaho Press previously reported. At the same time, the bike-share program was planning to upgrade its technology and expand its fleet, from 127 bikes to a few hundred.
When Valley Regional Transit approached title sponsors — who account for 75% of the programs's operating budget — about the expansion proposal, it "was turned down, leaving Boise GreenBike with a massive hole in its budget," the news release said. The city of Boise provided a one-time grant to keep the program operational through the end of the fiscal year, Sept. 30.
"For now, however, the city will be without a bike share for a few months," the release said. "Failing to find new title sponsors will mean the end of bike share in Boise."
Boise GreenBike will contact its members regarding their credits, the release said. Riders will have the option of using their credits before the program shuts down or transferring the credits to the new system when, and if, it launches.
Boise GreenBike will not provide cash refunds.