BOISE — A major House-passed transportation funding bill cleared a Senate committee on Monday, and the House backed more restrictive voter ID laws, new restrictions on the powers of the state Health & Welfare director, and an “advanced opportunities” program for private school students.
The legislative action came on a day that saw the House jump back and forth on its calendar to pull out 10 bills to pass; the Senate work through the afternoon, including approving bills on fee increases for driver’s licenses and snowmobile registrations; and the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee brace for debates still ahead on new budgets to replace several already voted down once.
“We still have lots of work to do, committee,” warned JFAC Co-Chair Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot.
Among the budgets still to be reconsidered are those for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, the state Division of Welfare, and the higher education budget that funds Idaho’s colleges and universities.
The House earlier rejected the first version of the higher education budget over concerns about campus diversity and social justice programs; the Idaho Freedom Foundation has been stepping up its lobbying to make deep cuts in university budgets over the issue.
University of Idaho President C. Scott Green, in a letter widely distributed Monday to “alumni and friends of the university,” wrote, “In an unprecedented action, special interests have been actively working against passage of the higher education funding bill in the Idaho Legislature. They have executed a campaign of radio ads, robo-calling and pressure on our legislators that may never have before been matched in effort or spending. … The misinformation and half-truths spread are directly impacting higher education funding by the Idaho Legislature.”
Green wrote, “The University of Idaho has a longstanding, clear mission: To educate Idahoans. We do not condone indoctrination of any kind.”
Rep. Paul Amador, R-Coeur d’Alene, the lead sponsor of the previous higher ed budget bill and a member of a JFAC working group that’s crafting a replacement version, said he thought a new bill introduced by Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, might help. That bill, HB 364, directs Idaho colleges and universities to respect students’ First Amendment free speech rights, to submit reports on how they do so, and authorizes students or student groups to sue for $5,000 in damages for violations.
“I think there’s a pretty broad recognition that there’s some concerns as to what is taking place in our colleges and universities,” Amador said. However, he said the concerns seem to be more about policy than budgets. “I don’t know that a budget punishment is the best way to make changes on our college and university campuses,” he said. “It’s ultimately going to have to come from the State Board of Education.”
JFAC is scheduled to consider new budgets for the attorney general and the Division of Welfare on Tuesday, but a date has not yet been set for crafting a new higher education budget.
TRANSPORTATION BILL
The transportation bill, which drew nearly all positive testimony Monday but only narrowly survived a proposal to allow amendments, would increase the current 1%, or minimum $15 million, shift of Idaho’s sales tax proceeds each year from the state general fund to road and bridge projects, more than quadrupling it to 4.5% a year. Out of the amount shifted, a fixed $80 million a year would go to the Idaho Transportation Department, which it could tap as a funding stream to finance big road and bridge projects through bonding. Anything over that $80 million amount, which next year is estimated to be about $4 million, would go to local highway jurisdictions for local road and bridge improvements.
Seth Grigg, executive director of the Idaho Association of Counties, speaking in favor of the bill, said the locals’ share would start out small but quickly grow. He projected it would rise to $22 million by 2025, and by 10 years out, locals would be getting about half of the shifted funds. “Our local roads are in desperate need of funding, and this, long term, will provide a funding source,” he told the senators.
HB 362 would enable up to $1.6 billion in bonding for major road and bridge construction; it’s co-sponsored by House Transportation Chair Joe Palmer, R-Meridian; and Senate Transportation Chair Lori Den Hartog, R-Meridian. It now moves to the full Senate for a final vote; it’s backed by Gov. Brad Little.
HOUSE BILLS
Among bills passed by the House on Monday were:
• HB 344, a voter ID bill from Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Lewiston, which passed on a 56-12 party-line vote and now heads to the Senate side. It makes a series of changes to Idaho’s voter ID law, including forbidding the use of high school student IDs, adding a new requirement starting in 2024 that any voter who signs an affidavit rather than showing a photo ID be photographed at the polls and the photo be attached to the affidavit; instituting audits of the affidavits; and more. Mitchell told the House the bill would have no fiscal impact, but Democrats questioned that, noting it required new technology and government processes.
• SB 1139, legislation sponsored by Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, to revise and restrict the powers of the director of the state Department of Health & Welfare, including to deal with quarantines. The bill, which had been negotiated between lawmakers and the governor’s office, passed on a 65-2 vote and heads to the governor’s desk.
• SB 1045, Senate-passed legislation to start funding an “advanced opportunities” program for private school students passed 66-1; the state currently offers the program, which pays for high school students to earn college credit while still in high school, only to public high school students.
• SB 1175, the budget bill for Health Education Programs, passed 38-29; it includes funding for medical residencies and the WWAMI program, which allows Idaho medical students to attend medical school in neighboring states through a cooperative program since Idaho lacks its own state medical school. (WWAMI stands for the states in the program, based at the University of Washington School of Medicine: Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho. Idaho has a private medical school in Meridian, but no public medical school.)
House Majority Leader Mike Moyle spoke out against the bill, telling the House, “I support the programs, but I have one issue,” that only about half of WWAMI’s graduates end up choosing to practice medicine in Idaho. “We’re subsidizing students to go somewhere else,” he said.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, countered that the state educates students at all of its colleges and universities, its law school, and even in its high schools, without forbidding them from later leaving the state. “We don’t require any of them to sign an oath in blood that they’re going to come back to Idaho,” she said. “It’s part of the service that we provide as a state.”
SB 1175 had earlier passed the Senate on a vote of 33-2; it now heads to the governor’s desk.
SENATE BILLS
Among bills passing the Senate on Monday were:
• HB 161aa, which increases driver’s license fees by $5 to help cover local sheriffs’ offices’ costs for running driver’s license offices and reduce the burden on local property taxpayers. Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said, “These fees for the sheriffs’ departments have not been adjusted since 1985.” The bill passed 31-3; it now must return to the House for final passage because the Senate amended it.
• HB 229a, increasing snowmobile registration fees and setting up a state avalanche fund, passed 26-8. It also must now return to the House for concurrence in Senate amendments.