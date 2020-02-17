A bill to ban transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sports is taking an unusual path through the Legislature.
House Bill 500 will not go through the House Education Committee — which held a brief and somewhat heated introductory hearing on the bill last week. Instead, it will go through the House State Affairs Committee, a far-reaching panel that often addresses hot-button social issues.
House leadership has latitude to assign bills to committees. But the reasons behind the move aren’t clear. Bedke did not immediately respond to an email from Idaho Education News Monday afternoon, and House State Affairs Chairman Steven Harris said he did not know why the bill landed in his committee.
“We just get the assignments,” Harris, R-Meridian, said in an email Monday afternoon.
House Education Chairman Lance Clow and HB 500’s sponsor, Rep. Barbara Ehardt, did not immediately respond to inquiries from Idaho Education News Monday afternoon.
It’s unclear when HB 500 will get its next hearing, but it won’t happen before Wednesday. No hearing date has been set, but Harris said he hopes to hold a hearing “soon.” House State Affairs does not meet Tuesday, and its Wednesday agenda was not yet posted as of Monday afternoon.
House State Affairs could hear another bill related to transgender rights: House Bill 509, which would prohibit Idahoans from changing the gender markers on their birth certificate. That bill has also been routed to House State Affairs.