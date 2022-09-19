Chris Trakel, a Republican, and Toni Ferro, a Democrat, are running to become Idaho state senator of District 11 in the Nov. 8 general election.
The district falls primarily in Caldwell: boundaries include Highway 44 and Marble Front Road to the north; Highway 55 and Homedale Road in the south; Interstate 84, Middleton Road, and South Kcid Road to the east; and Farmway Road in the west.
Kurtis Berger, a Constitution party candidate, withdrew from the race on Sept. 7, according to a document from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office. Berger told the Idaho Press by phone that he supports Trakel’s position on most topics.
Ferro decided to run for office to provide better representation for the people in her district in the Idaho Legislature.
“I feel in a lot of ways what our legislature has been doing and what it prioritizes is distanced pretty far from what people are asking for and what people like done,” she said.
Ferro says she has knocked on doors throughout the district, and those who answer often share stories of the rising cost of rent, property taxes, and a lack of proper school funding. She thinks that the legislature has a role to play in addressing these issues, including making changes that would allow impact fees to be put toward school construction and maintenance.
“People don’t want higher property taxes, and they would like more schools, and the legislature has money, you know?” Ferro said. “So it’s really tough, I think, to watch what’s happening,” though she said she was pleased to see the passage of funding for education during the legislature's special session earlier this month.
Ferro has a background in engineering and project management, including time on the board of a union that negotiated contracts with the University of Washington. The experience taught her about the importance of budgets and people with varying experiences having an opportunity to communicate about issues affecting them, she said.
“Just talking to people about these issues is so important in a democracy,” she said. “It’s just the most important thing we could be doing is sharing information about what’s really going on, and then people can make whatever decision they’re going to make.”
Ferro said that she loves talking to her potential future constituents and has a phone number available on her campaign website for people to reach out to her.
Trakel expands priorities, works on some potential bills
Ahead of the spring primary, Trakel said his campaign priorities included addressing property tax issues and preserving personal rights, as previously reported.
Following his primary win against Rep. Greg Chaney, he took a “much-needed” break from campaigning, he said.
Earlier this month, his campaign picked back up, and he has focused on meeting with different organizations, as well as continuing to host a monthly town hall where people in his potential future district can meet with him to discuss issues of concern they would like addressed in future legislation, he said.
Trakel said he is already working on some legislation to address issues he has discussed in his campaign. Those include returning the homeowner’s exemption to 50% of the value of the home and land, protecting gun rights, and employee medical rights, he said.
He said some issues have risen in prominence, including the question of election integrity, education funding, and school curricula and materials. Trakel clarified that he has heard concerns from people about critical race theory being taught in schools, the availability of library books that include references to sex, as well as education spending at the legislative level following the student.
Trakel said his willingness to hear from residents of the district already demonstrates how he would act as a legislator.
“They don’t have to worry, ‘is this person going to listen to me or not?’” he said.