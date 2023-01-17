...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 2 PM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
in the valleys and up to 4 to 6 inches above 4000 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 2 PM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult, especially during the
morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
A truck from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blocks Kuna-Mora Road after a train vs. SUV collision left one person dead on Tuesday.
Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a train.
The incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Kuna-Mora Road on Tuesday, according to tweets sent out by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was going south and crossed the tracks in front of a westbound train when the collision occurred.
Emergency crews did first aid and tried to get the driver of the SUV out of the vehicle, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The train did not derail as a result of the impact. The train is stopped on the tracks and blocking Cloverdale Road and Kuna-Mora Road, per ACSO. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.