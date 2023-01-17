Kuna roadblock.jpeg

A truck from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office blocks Kuna-Mora Road after a train vs. SUV collision left one person dead on Tuesday.

 Sydney Kidd / Kuna Melba News

Deputies from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal crash involving an SUV and a train.

The incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. at the railroad crossing on Kuna-Mora Road on Tuesday, according to tweets sent out by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office said initial information indicates the driver of the SUV was going south and crossed the tracks in front of a westbound train when the collision occurred.

