Traffic crash victims to commemorate World Day of Remembrance Sunday
Families of traffic crash victims and street safety advocates will gather on the Idaho State Capitol steps on 11 a.m. Sunday to commemorate World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. This event is one of hundreds happening across the country and around the world, according to a recent press release.
"Traffic violence is an epidemic which we already have a vaccine for," event organizers stated in the release. "But an approach to roadway design which values moving traffic above saving lives, and the rise of trucks and SUVs whose size and power present a growing threat to pedestrians and bicyclists, has made local, state and national Vision Zero goals of eliminating traffic deaths elusive at best."
Seventy-six Idahoans have died while walking and 15 people have died while biking by motor vehicles, the release stated. Another 331 walkers and 212 bicyclists were seriously injured by cars.
"Participants will bring attention to our culture of complacency around speeding and call for speed management solutions, including lower speed limits, safe street design, automated enforcement and changing our behaviors," event organizers stated in the release. "We know we have the capacity to take dramatic measures in the name of safety."
Saturday
Nampa — SoccerTykes is happening all day at the Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Meridian — Snowman Scavenger Hunt, is happening all day at The Village at Meridian, 3600 E. Fairview Ave.
Nampa — American Red Cross Babysitter Training, 9 a.m., Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Great Idaho Gun Show, 9 a.m., Ford Idaho Center, 16200 Idaho Center Blvd.
Virtual — Beyond the Book Discussion: The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyles, 10 a.m, Star Branch Library.
Meridian — Idaho Dream Wedding Expo, 10 a.m., Galaxy Event Center, 1385 S. Blue Marlin Lane.
Meridian — Premiere Party for "Melody's Magical Flying Machine", 2 p.m., The Club at Spurwing, 6800 N. Spurwing Way. Tickets $8-$25 at eventbrite.com.
Garden City — A Slice of Paradise in Idaho, 3 p.m., Powderhaus Brewing Company, 9719 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Something Rotten, 3 p.m., Nampa Civic Center, 311 Third St. S.
Virtual — Women of Broadway: Live from the West Side — Laura Benanti, 6 p.m., The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets $30.
Boise — Parents Night Out, 6:30 p.m., Wings Center, 1875 Century Way Wings Center.
Boise — Grateful (Tribute Band): An Acoustic Reckoning, 7 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — ME2 at The Vault, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Playing Bridge (abridged) — A celebration and fundraiser!, 8 p.m., Stage Coach Theatre, 4802 W. Emerald St.
Virtual — WINDHAND — Levitation Session, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory.