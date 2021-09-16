MERIDIAN — Topgolf is finally coming to Idaho as part of the next phase of a mixed-use development that broke ground in Meridian on Wednesday.
“The who’s who of who cares about Meridian, Idaho, our kids, they’re all part of this project,” said Meridian Mayor Robert Simison at the groundbreaking event for the Eagle View Landing development.
The development is a partnership between Ball Ventures Ahlquist, a Meridian-based real estate development company, and other construction and hospitality partners. The next phase of the development, located at 1111 S. Silverstone Way, near the intersection of Eagle Road and Interstate 84, will include the Topgolf facility, a 396-unit multifamily housing complex operated by Brighton Corporation, a Hyatt Place Hotel by B&T Hospitality Management, a 150,000-square-foot office building, and two new retail buildings, according to a Ball Ventures Ahlquist news release.
“I’m really excited about having something close to where I am that really solidifies Meridian (as the) retail, entertainment capital of the Treasure Valley,” Simison said. The mayor is a resident of south Meridian, he said.
The property already has a 200,000-square-foot commercial office space building whose primary tenant is Idaho Central Credit Union, as well as two retail buildings.
The site is the former home of the Lowe Family Farmstead, which now offers its same fall harvesting opportunities at a site in Kuna. The property was purchased in 2019, and ICCU moved into its new building in September 2020, according to a video played at the event.
Topgolf, which offers visitors an array of opportunities to practice their golf game in a sports bar environment, will be the company’s first location in Idaho and may be the most-anticipated addition to Eagle View Landing site. Every time the company opened a new location elsewhere, social media users would ask when the company would open a location in Boise, said Tanner Micheli, director of real estate for the company.
“It’s so amazing to see, and that’s what makes it truly special for Topgolf to be able to be on this stage and to be part of this great development,” Micheli said. The city of Meridian was easy to work with, including when the company was exploring the market, but wanted to “keep it on the hush hush,” he said.
Another future tenant of the site will be Kiln, a coworking space company. Coworking spaces currently make up 3% of the total office market in the U.S., but they are projected to be 30% of it by 2030, said Arian Lewis, CEO and founder of Kiln.
“So there’s a lot of growth ahead, and the pandemic actually accelerated that growth,” Lewis said. “People want hybrid work solutions.”
The company’s work spaces offer a variety of amenities to serve workers, such as walking and biking desks, a “podcast room” and a “parenting room,” the company’s website said.
Participants lauded the development’s location.
“I’ve always felt like this is ground zero in between Canyon County and the city of Boise, and the city of Meridian is well-positioned for this type of development,” said Neil Nelson, president of Engineered Structures Inc. “This is mixed use at its best.”