Topgolf’s first Idaho location is opening next week.
Topgolf Boise, located on Silverstone Way off of Interstate 84 in Meridian, is opening its doors on Monday, Nov. 28. The opening date was announced earlier this week in a press release.
“The Boise community has let us know how excited they are to have a Topgolf opening near them, and we’re just as excited to join the community,” Topgolf COO Gen Gray said in the release. “Consider this an open invitation to Boise and beyond to come play around at Topgolf. Our whole experience is focused on just letting loose and having fun — no golf knowledge needed.”
The new location will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, Topgolf’s Toptracer technology, a nine-hole miniature golf course, a full-service restaurant and bar and more, the release said. Additionally, each hitting bay will feature high-definition TVs.
“Think of Topgolf as a technology-enabled driving range, where players aim for on-field targets from outdoor hitting bays, while Topgolf’s Toptracer technology tracks each ball’s distance, height, speed and more in the same way you see during major golf tournaments on TV,” the release said. “Points are awarded based on the game players choose, leading newbie golfers to win rounds as many times as veterans of the sport (and leading children to often beat their parents!).”
Reservations can be made online; walk-ins are also accepted. Hourly rates range from $14 on Tuesday mornings to $52 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.
The new venue is expected to bring approximately 200 jobs to the area, the release said.
More information is available online at topgolf.com/us/boise.
