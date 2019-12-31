Moving into a new decade, 2020 promises a lot of significant events in the Treasure Valley, including three major elections, the swearing-in of new mayors in Boise and Meridian, and the opening of the state's first Amazon fulfillment center in Nampa.
Whether you are a resident or a state lawmaker, there will be something worth keeping track of in the news this year. The Idaho Press news staff considered a range of significant topics to watch, from state and local politics to crime and the outdoors.
Here are what reporters chose as the top stories to pay attention to heading into the new year:
STATEWIDE
Initiatives: After a major legislative battle last year leading to new Gov. Brad Little's first veto, many GOP state lawmakers still want to make it harder for voter initiatives to qualify for the Idaho ballot. This debate will happen even as proposed initiatives on everything from education funding to the minimum wage to medical marijuana are circulating in Idaho and gathering signatures.
Health care and taxes: The voter-approved expansion of Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income Idahoans takes effect Wednesday, but state lawmakers still debating how to fund the program and waiting for federal approval to add restrictions. Among legislative options are hitting up counties, which already are struggling to contain rising property taxes, an issue lawmakers also want to address.
Politics: Idaho has three major elections coming up in 2020: The March 10 presidential primary, the May 19 primary election and the Nov. 3 general election. The primary, coming just after lawmakers adjourn their legislative session, will see every seat in the Legislature on the ballot, along with three of the four congressional delegation seats. In the general election, there could also be major initiatives for voters to decide. And the politics of upcoming and future elections will loom large during this year's legislative session, as lawmakers angle for voters and debate how voting-district lines should be changed in the future through redistricting.
SWITC: Idaho's Southwest Idaho Treatment Center in Nampa, which is a temporary care facility for those living with a developmental disability, is set to be completely restructured.
2020 Census: Local and statewide outreach has been underway for the 2020 Census. April 1 is nationwide, Census Day, where every house in the U.S. will receive an invitation to participate in the 2020 Census. Once the invitation arrives, a household should respond wither online, by phone, or by mail. By December next year, the Census Bureau will deliver the results from the Census count to the president and Congress as required by law.
BOISE
Mayor Lauren McLean: Boise will have a new mayor for the first time in 16 years. Although she has been on the city council for years and was appointed by Mayor Dave Bieter, McLean says she wants to take a different approach in confronting the city's problems with public transportation, affordable housing and major projects like a proposed new main library and a sports park. Many will be watching to see what McLean's administration does in her first year.
Homelessness: Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear the city's appeal on a decadelong case about the city's policy of issuing tickets for sleeping in public spaces, the city will have to sort out how to address the situation of residents experiencing homelessness who sleep outside.
Housing crisis: Home prices and rental rates in Boise continued to climb throughout 2019, leaving many residents struggling to find affordable housing. Mayor-elect McLean said she wants to launch more proactive solutions to address the problem. Many will be waiting to see if any of these policies make a dent in the city's growing affordability problem.
CANYON COUNTY
Amazon: Amazon is currently building a 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center in north Nampa that is slated to open in September. The facility is expected to make a major impact on the Treasure Valley, creating more than 1,000 jobs and adding about 7,000 vehicle trips to area roads during peak delivery seasons.
Affordable housing: Nampa and Caldwell are also in the midst of an affordable-housing crisis affecting residents throughout the Treasure Valley. The Nampa Housing Authority is working out a partnership with the Southwestern Idaho Cooperative Housing Authority as a way to build more affordable housing units, and Caldwell officials are still working out ways to mitigate the crisis in their city.
Impact fees: Nampa boosted its impact fee rates in July, while Caldwell is still considering increasing its impact fees. Caldwell's Impact Fee Advisory Committee failed to meet for about 10 years, leaving the city's impact fees stagnant. Now, with development on the rise, Caldwell officials say impact fee discussions are a priority heading into 2020.
County jail: The Canyon County Board of Commissioners have been discussing various ways to fund a new county jail, after voters in May shot down the county's fourth jail bond measure since 2006. The commissioners have spoken to lawmakers about a potential local option sales tax, a voter-approved tax that would allow cities or counties to impose an extra sales tax to fund a specific project, though legislators are historically opposed to this tax. With the upcoming legislative session, a local option sales tax may be on the horizon, if the commissioners can convince legislators that it is needed.
ADA COUNTY
Growth: More and more people keep flowing into Ada County, and that puts stress on infrastructure, raises housing prices and changes the landscape of how people live and work. What will that look like over the next year, five years, 10 years and beyond are the questions the Ada County Board of Commissioners and Ada County Highway District will need to answer.
Eagle government change: After the 2019 election, the Eagle City Council is expected to have a more pro-expansion outlook than its previous city council. As Avimor and other planned communities keep growing, how Eagle deals with infrastructure, growth, cash flows and a multitude of other issues related to rapid growth will be a major issue in the battle over the foothills.
MERIDIAN
New mayor: After 16 years in office, Meridian Mayor Tammy de Weerd will step down Jan. 7. She’ll be replaced by her longtime chief of staff, Robert Simison, whose campaign to win the November election touted his city government experience and promised to provide quality services for residents. On the campaign trail, Simison preached connectivity and said he would use city funds for road improvements, off-road pathways and connected sidewalks.
Hands-free ordinance: Last fall, Meridian became the first Treasure Valley city to enact a hands-free driving ordinance — and likely won’t be the last. Several Treasure Valley city and county officials have said they are working on a similar ordinance. Meridian will be their guinea pig — to judge enforcement and whether the city's ordinance can stand up to any potential legal challenges. Starting Wednesday, the Meridian Police Department will begin issuing tickets for handheld cellphone use while driving.
School funding: The West Ada School District — along with school districts across the state — is looking for new funding mechanisms. In West Ada, property owners have been paying off $234 million of bond debt dating back to 2002, and school district officials are worried bonds may have worn out their welcome among voters. One funding idea — adding public schools to the legal list of entities that can benefit from impact fees — hasn’t received widespread support. In 2020, more students will arrive in the country’s fastest-growing state, and Idaho school districts are going to need money to educate them.
OUTDOORS
Steelhead: The fall of 2019 marked the first time in 20 years steelhead were not dropped into the Boise River. While counted numbers of steelhead returning to Idaho have risen in the past month, this is a prolonged depressed period of the anadromous species' returns. As Washington, Idaho and other states look at potentially removing multiple dams on the lower Snake River to help fish returns, how steelhead and salmon fare will be a major issue in the coming year.
POLICE, COURTS & PRISONS
Hemp: In November, Gov. Little signed an executive order offering a stopgap measure legalizing interstate transport of industrial hemp through Idaho. Hemp is still considered marijuana under state law, but the substance is legal under federal law. Little’s order does not legalize possession or growth of hemp in Idaho. The order simply allows transportation of legal hemp across the state. The move was a direct response to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Oct. 31 release of interim rules governing hemp regulation and transportation. Idaho law conflicts with those rules, which had been published at a time when the Idaho Legislature could not quickly respond. The state Legislature is expected to field a more permanent response in the 2020 session.
Adree Edmo: In November at the order of a federal district judge, Adree Edmo, a 32-year-old transgender woman housed in a men's prison, received her first presurgical treatment to prepare for gender confirmation surgery to treat gender dysphoria. That treatment came even as Idaho continues to fight a lawsuit Edmo filed in 2017 to get the surgery. The Idaho Department of Correction and its health care partner are still waiting to hear if the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hear the case a second time, but with a larger panel of judges than before. The decision will likely come in 2020. Gov. Little has vowed to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court if needed, and two other circuit courts elsewhere have declined to order such surgery in similar cases. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision, and a possible writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court, will be worth watching.
Prison overpopulation crisis: In 2020, Idaho will continue to grapple with a prison-overpopulation crisis so severe, the state currently has more than 650 inmates housed in a private prison in Texas. The Idaho Department of Correction is expected to negotiate a new contract with a private prison in 2020 to house inmates. Meanwhile, Ada County filed a motion to hold the state corrections department director in contempt of court because inmates sentenced to prison are housed, sometimes for weeks, in the already-crowded Ada County Jail because there is not enough space in Idaho’s prisons. Attorneys met in court in December to hammer out scheduling in the case. A hearing is set for February.