BOISE — Chastened by a unanimous Idaho Supreme Court ruling, Idaho’s governor and top legislative leaders now say they don’t support any further restrictions to Idaho’s voter initiative rights in the next year.
Based on the Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Brad Little said, “There’s certain things that the Legislature can’t do. That line is a lot, in my opinion, a lot harder than it was before.”
“I think the system we have right now, with 18, getting the signatures in half the legislative districts, is probably good enough, I guess, for the time being,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley. “I would be recommending for a cooling-off period.”
Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said, “I’m not aware of anything and I haven’t heard of anything for the upcoming session. Hopefully we’ll just leave it where it is for right now and move on,” and any further changes are put off to “an appropriate time” beyond the next year.
The comments from the three came after they convened as the state’s Constitutional Defense Council on Monday and approved paying $151,866 for Reclaim Idaho’s attorney fees and costs, as ordered by the court, after the group sued to block a restrictive voter initiative law.
The three were joined by Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, the council’s fourth member, in unanimously approving the payment. “We owe the attorney fees as ordered by the court,” Wasden said.
Winder said, “It’s always disappointing when you lose a case. There’s further disappointment when you’re ordered to pay fees. But that was the order that was given, and our action today takes care of our legal obligation to do that.”
Those fees aren’t the state’s only costs for its unsuccessful effort to defend the new law, which GOP lawmakers passed with no Democratic support and which Little signed into law on April 17. While the Attorney General’s office defended the state in the lawsuit, the Legislature hired its own private attorneys from the prominent law firm Holland & Hart to argue the same side in the case, and ran up bills that as of this week now total $196,117, according to documents obtained by the Idaho Press under the Idaho Public Records Act. That’s just for half the state’s unsuccessful defense of the law, and it’s more than they were ordered to pay the other side for its winning case.
Asked about the Legislature’s legal bills exceeding the other side’s full costs, Bedke said, “It is what it is, and it’s court-ordered and we have paid it.”
Asked if he thought perhaps the House and Senate overspent on the case, he said, “I don’t think we did, or we would not have done it.”
The bill, SB 1110, which took effect immediately upon signing because lawmakers included an emergency clausee, would have required signatures from 6% of registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s legislative districts to qualify any voter initiative for the ballot – a requirement the court found so onerous that it “constituted a grave infringement on the people’s constitutional rights.”
The Idaho Constitution has guaranteed citizens the right to initiative and referendum at the ballot box since 1912.
Reclaim Idaho, the group that sponsored the successful Medicaid expansion voter initiative in 2018, and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution, a lawyers’ group, contended the change made it impossible for Idaho citizens to exercise their initiative and referendum rights.
The August court decision restored Idaho’s initiative laws to what they were at the start of this year. The justices also awarded attorney fees and costs to Reclaim Idaho and the Committee to Protect and Preserve the Idaho Constitution under the “private attorney general doctrine,” the first time the doctrine has been invoked in 41 years.
The groups, in their lawsuit, had asked the court to remove all geographic requirements for initiative qualification. The court opted instead to return to the previous version of the law, requiring signatures from 6% of registered voters in 18 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts. But it did so “without prejudice,” simply because the 18-district requirement hadn’t been directly challenged in the case.
“We have not decided the question of whether ... (the) 18 legislative district requirement is also unconstitutional,” the court stated in its ruling.
Winder said, “We certainly will honor their ruling, but I don’t think this is probably a dead issue. I think it’s something that will be discussed in future legislation and by future legislation,” but he said it’s his “personal preference” to hold off for the next year.
“We conclude that the Legislature has acted beyond its constitutional authority and violated the people’s fundamental right to legislate directly,” the court’s opinion stated. “The initiative and referendum powers are fundamental rights, reserved to the people of Idaho, to which strict scrutiny applies.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney who strongly opposed SB 1110, said, “I think the court was pretty darn clear that any further restrictions would be treated under the strict scrutiny standard, so if they were to try to further restrict ballot initiatives, there’s a virtual guarantee that it will be struck down. I’m glad that they will take a year off from further tilting at windmills on the taxpayer’s dime.”
Reclaim Idaho currently is circulating a new initiative to increase education funding in Idaho.