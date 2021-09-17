BOISE — Idaho’s governor, Attorney General, and top GOP legislative leaders sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Friday threatening legal action if he doesn’t back off his plan for private employers of 100 or more workers to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.
The president announced that he’d impose the requirement through OSHA, the Occupational Safety & Health Administration, which falls under the U.S. Department of Labor.
“While we fully welcome creative and effective means to end this terrible pandemic, there appears to be no legal basis for the U.S. Department of Labor to issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) of this nature,” the four Idaho officials wrote. “We respectfully ask you to rescind this directive.”
“If you choose to continue to move forward with this direction, the State of Idaho will have no choice but to take the necessary legal actions to uphold its sovereignty, check the overreach of power by federal bureaucracy, and uphold the system of checks and balances our Constitution guarantees,” the letter stated.
It was signed by Gov. Brad Little; Attorney General Lawrence Wasden; Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder; and House Speaker Scott Bedke, all Republicans.
Among the legal arguments against the president’s move enumerated in the letter are that power over setting and enforcing vaccination policies “belongs to the states, not the federal government,” including the authority to determine exemptions from vaccine requirements; that OSHA’s purview “narrowly applies to hazards unique to a workplace, not pandemics or other public health crises” that affect all of society; and that the move doesn’t “appropriately balance the specific interests and needs of states or the businesses operating within our states.”
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, an attorney, called the letter “really premature, and not productive.”
“There is no vaccine mandate in effect right now, nor under terms of this executive order will there be,” she said. “It has a generous exemption for people to test in lieu of vaccinating.” She also noted that guidelines for imposing the new requirements haven’t yet been drafted or released, so no new requirements are currently in place.
Rubel said, “It seems to me pretty directly related to workplace safety that you be able to go to work and not get COVID. And the mere fact that there is a pandemic in the world at large doesn’t seem to me to preclude workplace safety recommendations.”
“My impression is that any such lawsuit would be extremely unlikely to prevail,” she said. “It feels far more aimed at throwing red meat to Republican primary voters than obtaining any result that would help people or businesses.”
“I just wish they worried more about addressing the hospital crisis facing our citizens right now,” Rubel said.
On Thursday, Idaho imposed crisis standards of care statewide, as hospitals in all regions of the state were overwhelmed by seriously ill unvaccinated COVID-19 patients needing lifesaving care. That means care for all patients, for any reason, could be affected, due to strained resources.
Health officials are urging Idahoans to get vaccinated so they don’t end up in the state’s overloaded hospitals.
“It is definitely not just the unvaccinated paying the price here,” Rubel said.
Little, Wasden, Winder and Bedke wrote, “One size fits all federal solutions are unproductive and do not appropriately balance the specific interests and needs of states or the businesses operating within our states.”
“We understand the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic,” they wrote, “but we, as the leaders of the State of Idaho — in direct consultation with our constituents — are in the best position to determine the appropriate response within the borders of our state, not the federal government.”