BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward.

This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.

ID Top Gun training

Gov. Brad Little welcomes students and instructors attending a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course during an opening ceremony at Gowen Field on Monday. “Top Gun” is an intensive undercover officer course in narcotics enforcement.

