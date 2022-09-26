Gov. Brad Little welcomes students and instructors attending a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course during an opening ceremony at Gowen Field on Monday. “Top Gun” is an intensive undercover officer course in narcotics enforcement.
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward.
This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
There is also representation from the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations, Oregon State Police, U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and deputy prosecutors from Kootenai, Shoshone, and Canyon counties.
“Top Gun” is an intensive undercover narcotics officer course for law enforcement and prosecutors, according to a news release from the Idaho National Guard. The course teaches legal and practical skills through classroom lectures and in-the-field scenarios.
All 10 instructors at this week’s training took the course in the northeastern sector of the United States and brought back what they learned to Idaho.
“We really, really appreciate this being an all-inclusive approach,” Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Wills said during an opening ceremony on Monday. “This is not an Idaho State Police problem, this is not a National Guard problem, it’s not a Chubbuck problem or a United States Marshals problem. This is a national problem and this is an Idaho problem and in Idaho we seek Idaho solutions.”
Over 350 Idahoans died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021, according to Idaho State Police Capt. John Kempf.
A class coordinator for this week’s “Top Gun” sessions, Kempf said there will be 52 hours of post-certified training packed into the five-day period.
Classroom work and field training will include operational planning, drug identification, raid preparation, and training to cut drugs off from hitting the streets once they enter Idaho.
“These men and women that are here represent cities and counties and prosecutors offices from around the state and are going to be working day and literally night,” Kempf said.
Gov. Brad Little, who launched “Operation Esto Perpetua” earlier this year to combat illegal drug activity in Idaho, said he learned of the seriousness of fentanyl during a visit to the United States/Mexico border with fellow governors and officials from Texas.
“It became abundantly clear to me that this isn’t some amateur bunch of drug runners. This is a very, very, very sophisticated organization,” Little said.
Because of this, the governor said an organized effort like “Top Gun” is imperative.
“It’s just very, very important that there not being any interagency friction when we’re fighting this incredible battle,” he said. “That means a lot of training, that means a lot of communications and because of the magnitude of it and the amount of money. The profit margins in this product is almost unfathomable.”
Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg