Idaho Supreme Court Justice John Stegner announced Tuesday that he will retire Oct. 31, citing financial considerations.

He said he will return to private practice as an attorney. Then-Gov. Butch Otter appointed Stegner on May 22, 2018, to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Justice Warren Jones. 

