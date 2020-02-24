BOISE — At the urging of Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, the Idaho Senate on Monday passed SB 1297 to create a new “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate.
The bill passed on a 28-7 vote, and no one spoke against it. It would benefit the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, home of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, which Buckner-Webb said is “a living, vibrant interactive classroom for Idaho schoolchildren."
"It inspires people of all ages to contemplate the moral implications of their actions and the scope of their civic responsibility,” she told the Senate. Boise’s parks department estimates that more than 120,000 visitors independently tour the memorial every year, Buckner-Webb said.
Idaho currently offers more than 50 options for specialty license plates, from the Appaloosa and bluebird plates to snow skier plates and whitewater rafting plates. Specialty plates are optional for Idahoans; they pay fees to cover both the cost of producing them, and donations to the cause in question.
Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, explaining her vote to the Senate, said, “I absolutely support the intent behind this, and if you haven’t been to the memorial, you should go — it’s fantastic. But in keeping with my vote on all license plate bills, I will be voting ‘no.’”
A handful of members of both the Senate and House have long maintained that Idaho already has too many specialty plates and no more should be approved.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, told the Senate, “I’ve never been an admirer of specialty license plates either.” But, he noted, “Earlier, I supported a proposal for a ‘Choose Life’ license plate. Both have a little bit of a political overtone to it.” Therefore, he said, he’d support the “Too Great for Hate” plate as well, “to be consistent and fair.”
Buckner-Webb told of how her ancestors first came to Idaho, starting in 1905. “African-Americans today comprise less than 1% of the population, so you can imagine what the landscape was at that time,” she said. “Yet these three families purposely chose Idaho.”
“I am proud and grateful to be the 5th generation of my family to reside in Idaho, my children the 6th generation, my granddaughter the 7th generation,” she said. “My family is representative of folks from many, many different backgrounds, cultures, religions, countries and races who took a chance and moved to Idaho for a better quality of life.”
“The ‘Too Great for Hate’ license plate stands as a testament to the Idaho we love, we serve and have chosen for our homes,” Buckner-Webb said.
Not long before that vote, SB 1249, creating the “Choose Life” specialty license plate, passed the House, 55-12. It would benefit Choose Life Inc. and the group’s anti-abortion pregnancy care centers in the state; that bill earlier passed the Senate, 26-9, and it now heads to the governor’s desk. Its Statement of Purpose says it’s intended to “provide a special license plate option for people who wish to proudly express their support of the unborn children.”
The “Too Great for Hate” specialty license plate bill now heads to the House, where it must clear a committee and pass the full House before it, too, could head to the governor’s desk. Last year, similar legislation passed the Senate 32-3, but the House Transportation Committee never scheduled it for a hearing, so it died. That committee heard the "Choose Life" specialty plate bill, approved it, and sent it to the full House on Feb. 19.