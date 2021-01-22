NAMPA — Canyon County residents may know Tom Dale as Commissioner Dale, or Mayor Dale or even Councilman Dale, but not all residents know Dale as who he says he is at heart: a musician.
"I have been a rancher, I’ve been a salesman, a teacher, a city councilman, mayor and county commissioner, but I have always been a musician," Dale said. "Those other things are what I did, but at heart I remain a musician and I will be until the day I die."
Dale, 70, served as a councilman for Nampa for six years, mayor of Nampa for 12 years and a Canyon County commissioner for five years. He has been active in the Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, and he's been a music teacher in schools across the Treasure Valley, a referee for high school football, and a member of the High Street jazz band.
Dale last year announced he would not seek another term as county commissioner. Newly elected Keri Smith was sworn in this month to replace him.
After 25 years in local government in Canyon County, Dale reflected on his accomplishments and suggested some philosophies that he believes helped him lead political opponents and supporters like.
PATH TO PUBLIC SERVICE
Dale grew up on a ranch near Spokane, Washington, and moved to Nampa to attend Northwest Nazarene College to pursue a pre-med degree. His schooling was halted abruptly when he joined the Navy for four years, from 1970 to 1974. His deployments sent him to the Mediterranean, the North Atlantic and the Caribbean, part of the Navy's presence during the Cold War, Dale said.
When he returned to college, he switched gears and obtained a degree in music education. While in the Navy, Dale was in the Navy Band, and Northwest Nazarene College gave him credits for that experience to put toward the music education major. He also pursued a minor in psychology.
"I … had more of a definitive idea of what I might want to do with my life," Dale said.
After graduation, Dale taught music at Boise High School before getting a master's degree in Texas.
After college in Texas, Dale spent the next 16 years traveling the U.S. and Canada as a musical performer and evangelist. He said despite his many years of travels, Nampa was always a home base for him. He eventually solidified that by running for a Nampa City Council seat in 1996. He won that election, moved to Nampa permanently and began teaching at Nampa Christian Schools.
As a teacher at Nampa Christian Schools, Dale made an impact on one shy boy's life. An eighth-grader, Adam Haynes, had just transferred to Nampa Christian from a large public school and was lost, trying to find where he fit in at the school.
"What I remember is Mr. Dale helping me settle into a group, and he reminded me not to try to fit in with a bunch of groups, but to find yourself and everything will fall into place," said Haynes, now the owner of Rolling H Cycles in downtown Nampa.
After serving a four-year term on the city council, Dale ran for mayor, but lost. In 2002 he ran again and won.
After serving as mayor of Nampa for 12 years, Dale was elected to the Board of Canyon County Commissioners in 2015 for a four-year term.
After a quarter of a century in public service, Dale is well-liked by opponents and supporters alike, said his friend and the longtime mayor of Caldwell, Garret Nancolas.
"A wise man told us we have two ears and one mouth for a reason," Nancolas said. "Tom understands that, and he has an ability to listen and bring people together. Not everyone is going to agree with what he does, but he has an ability to unite people."
Haynes and Dale did not end their relationship when Haynes graduated from Nampa Christian Schools. Haynes served in the Parks and Recreation Department for almost nine years with Dale as mayor.
He said Dale would come around to each department every year as mayor to share with them his vision for the next year and ask for their input.
After Haynes left the city to start Rolling H Cycles, he said Dale was a huge supporter. Both men enjoy cycling.
"He knew it was a passion for me, and he supported me," Haynes said.
When asked how he has sustained a positive image throughout his years as a government official, Dale said it is his "intentional decision to respect people."
MAJOR ACCOMPLISHMENTS
As mayor of Nampa, Dale pushed for a new library and police station and road safety projects on Garrity Boulevard and at the Kings Corner railroad crossing.
Dale said the old police station was built in the 1960s to accommodate 48 officers. Today, Nampa has more than 100 officers.
"Can you imagine what we would have done if we still were in that building?" he said.
Both the library and police station projects were funded through urban renewal, a somewhat controversial system of funneling property tax growth in an urban renewal district toward improvement projects. During the lifespan of the district, which is now capped at 20 years, revenue is diverted away from other taxing districts, including schools, counties and highway districts.
The library and police station were urban renewal projects that brought years of debt to the city. In July 2019, the urban renewal board told the Idaho Press that it hopes to pay off the two bonds by 2025 and 2029. The projects under Dale's leadership are part of what spurred the Idaho Legislature in 2011 to pass stricter laws limiting urban renewal and, in 2016, to require voter approval of urban renewal agencies' construction of public buildings.
Dale in 2011 told the Idaho Press lawmakers have a "disconnect" with city officials and city residents about urban renewal. He said they lack trust in local governments and the voters who elect local officials.
In 2015, the Nampa City Council also moved to limit its urban renewal agency. The council unanimously passed a motion that prohibited the city's urban renewal board from creating new districts or new bonding. At the time of the vote Councilman Bruce Skaug told the Idaho Press, "We took over the (Nampa Development Corporation), in part, to ensure that no more debt can be incurred on the people of Nampa."
Dale said he was the first mayor to bring impact fees into Nampa and the first to utilize them for development. He has also pushed for changing Idaho code to allow school districts to use impact fees for new development.
"When it comes to schools that need a new building to accommodate growth, all they can do is pass a bond," he said.
As county commissioner, Dale pushed for putting the bond question for a new jail on the ballot for voters decide, learning four times that voters were not supportive of paying for a new jail through property taxes. After the bond failures, Dale worked with the other two commissioners and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office to get temporary jail trailers to house 122 female inmates. The trailers will cost the county $12.5 million over the next five to seven years.
Dale also takes pride in his work to lay the groundwork for a new Canyon County Fair Expo building, set to break ground later this year.
GUIDING PRINCIPLES
The last 25 years have brought about immense changes in Canyon County, with lots of residential and business growth. As mayor, Dale weathered the Great Recession in 2008 and as commissioner he served during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these challenges, Dale has stood by a few main principles.
The first is seeing himself as a public servant.
"(As a public official) you have in your hand authority and you have in your hand service," Dale said. "You should always choose to exercise service first."
Dale said he never felt, as mayor or county commissioner, that other elected officials or department heads worked for him. He said he always felt an obligation to work for them.
As a rancher Dale said he also helped his father sell quality cookware in an effort to make money and offer a good product. As a traveling musician and preacher, Dale said he learned to serve people across the country, and as a teacher, Dale instructed and helped shape the next generation.
"Everything I have done is service-oriented," he said. "That is the way my parents taught me and that is how I grew up, serving people."
Another principle Dale has led by while in government is never forgetting who he is. Each of his titles, mayor, commissioner, even football referee, have always just been titles to him.
"That is really important for people who get put into positions of authority, to know who they are," he said. "What they are, what their title is, is not who they are. You gotta remember who you are."
WHAT IS NEXT?
Dale sees his retirement as another chapter of his life. He's slightly scared about what the next chapter will bring, he said, but he is confident he'll remain fulfilled.
Once COVID-19 vaccines are distributed and traveling to other countries is easier, Dale said he hopes to spend a month in Costa Rica studying Spanish. He'd also like to join and help local nonprofits.
He does not plan to run for public office again, but said he would be willing to help others run campaigns. He believes it is "his time to step out of the arena and pave the way for others to step in," a nod to President Theodore Roosevelt's 1910 speech known as "The Man in the Arena."
Dale plans to mountain bike and take road trips across Idaho, visiting national and state parks along the way.
He will also never stop playing music. He plays trombone, and before the pandemic, he played in four big bands, two Blues groups and a brass quintet.
"Over it all, I feel intensely grateful for the privilege I have had for the last 25 years of public service, to represent the people of Nampa and Canyon County," Dale said.