BOISE — George Haaland had five or six rental applications out for a place to live when he testified last at the Planning & Zoning hearings about the zoning code rewrite. None of them lined up, so by the time he came to testify at the city council hearings about the zoning code rewrite, he was living in a friend’s accessory dwelling unit, he told the council.
The public will get a chance to comment once again Wednesday before the city council makes its decision Thursday. The goal of the code is to address housing affordability, climate and transportation, in part by limiting sprawl and growing up and more densely. The current zoning code hasn’t been significantly updated since 1966.
“I’m not homeless, I’m just experiencing other people’s homes right now,” Haaland said, with a notebook on the podium in front of him. “A dangerous way to approach change… is to keep using that document that we’ve had over the last 60 years.”
Boise’s generational divide was on display once again as the first day of public testimony on the zoning code rewrite kicked off.
The code is intended to increase affordable housing, reduce congestion and preserve open spaces. However, much of the debate is about whether the code actually will do those things.
For the most part, many older Boiseans who testified were skeptical about whether rezoning, density and other changes could work. Often, they were worried about limiting public hearings and allowing some developments to go through an administrative approval.
Many younger Boiseans were excited about the prospect of a walkable, affordable city.
“As a renter and a young citizen of Boise, I want my city to be affordable, comfortable and safe from wildfires and climate change,” Elaine Zabriskie said. “I want my future to be here, but I need policy support like this code to make sure that it’s actually possible.”
Zabriskie said she had been priced out of housing in Boise twice. Once, her apartment complex was sold and her rent increased from $950 to $1,800. Then later, she was renting a house in the West End. The owner decided to sell the home and she had 30 days to leave.
“If we had had the ability to put in an offer on the house when it went up for sale, we would have,” she said. “But it sold for over $700,000 and instead of being an opportunity for us, it was just a reminder of how far away from our housing goals we really were.”
Many who were opposed to the new code were older and didn’t believe the incentives would produce affordable housing.
“I do not see older parts of Boise having the infrastructure to handle this proposed infill,” said Dave Kangas, who is involved in Reject Boise Upzone. “Furthermore, I do not believe that the incentives are going to provide the affordability that you are looking for.”
One man, Doug Drinka, said it’s hard to take back incentives, higher density rezone and entitlements once they are given.
“We’ll have sold the farm,” Drinka said. “What does it look like to move slowly? Don’t give up density or parking requirements for free…new rights can always be added in the future, but they can never be taken away.”
Many others in opposition shared problems they had with increased density, not wanting to be packed like sardines or the potential for nearby higher buildings.
Some were concerned about apartment buildings in their area, which one man referred to as “monstrosities.” That man’s wife said she was worried about larger buildings blocking the sunlight for single-level homes.
But at the same time, many were excited about density.
Jamie Somma said the greater density should result in more sustainable and fiscally responsible development when it comes to infrastructure, which he said should reduce pressure on property taxes. One woman said sprawl threatens clean water and harms farmland.
David Anderson, Idaho Program Manager with the American Farmland Trust, said that continuing as usual will develop almost two square miles of farmland each year in Ada County, but building better will reduce development pressure on farmland by up to 50%.
In comparison, the first day of the zoning code rewrite hearings was more moderate and marked by specific neighborhood associations’ requests, concerns and goals related to their unique section of Boise.
For example, the North West Neighborhood Association asked about requiring a pathway along an irrigation lateral between Bogart and Duncan lanes.
The Veterans Park Neighborhood Association said it expected around 40% of the lots in the neighborhood would be incentivized for redevelopment because of rezoning some properties along State Street.
And the West End Neighborhood Association said there is a “uniquely large number of early 20th century single story homes on standard lots.” The association asked for the council to protect those homes from taller buildings by allowing different neighborhood transitions between heights.
There were also changed minds.
Joanie Fauci, who spoke on behalf of the Central Foothills Neighborhood Association, said she was concerned about limited parking. But Fauci said after hearing from a developer how much more rent is charged to provide parking, she isn’t worried.
“We don’t need higher rents,” Fauci said. “I used to be concerned about duplexes and quadplexes but then I looked around the north, east and west end neighborhoods. They’re tucked in everywhere and everyone is getting along just fine.”
Ultimately, the city council will have to make a decision this week on which direction to move in and what Boise will be in the future. And at least one man testified that he was tired of all the division. He said this was about a community getting together and solving the problems as a village.
“It will all work out in the end,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.