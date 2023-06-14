Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — George Haaland had five or six rental applications out for a place to live when he testified last at the Planning & Zoning hearings about the zoning code rewrite. None of them lined up, so by the time he came to testify at the city council hearings about the zoning code rewrite, he was living in a friend’s accessory dwelling unit, he told the council.

The public will get a chance to comment once again Wednesday before the city council makes its decision Thursday. The goal of the code is to address housing affordability, climate and transportation, in part by limiting sprawl and growing up and more densely. The current zoning code hasn’t been significantly updated since 1966.

'Reject Boise Upzone' holds rally ahead of zoning code rewrite decision
Boise Zoning hearing

Mayor Lauren McLean and members of the Boise City Council hear public testimony regarding the proposed Modern Zoning Code, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Load comments