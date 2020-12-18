BOISE — T.J. Thomson, a three-term Boise City Councilman, announced this week he won't seek a fourth term.
Thomson said in a news release he's stepping away to spend more time with his 6-year-old daughter.
"I've greatly enjoyed serving the amazing citizens of Boise over the last 11 years and playing a major role in the extremely important work we are so honored and humbled to do on your behalf," he said in the release. "Yet, missing so much time away from our (quickly growing) daughter is a cost I can no longer afford."
Thomson was elected to the Boise City Council in 2009 and won reelection in 2013 and 2017. He would have been up for election again in 2021.
An Idaho Falls native, Thomson graduated from Boise State University after serving in the Air Force. He worked as a policy analyst for the federal government and as a program evaluator for the Idaho Office of Performance Evaluations before becoming a senior compliance analyst with Idaho Power, where he has worked since 2006.
During his three terms on the council, Thomson has focused on community health and wellness as well as animal code improvements, including last year leading the enactment of a moratorium on non-commercial kennel licenses. The moratorium will remain in place until the council passes a "compassionate animal code ordinance," which Thomson hopes to complete before the end of his term.
"While I look forward to completing my Compassionate Animal Code ordinance and all else we will still accomplish together in 2021 … I wanted to make this announcement well in advance to give the many highly qualified citizens plenty of time to prepare their campaigns for a (much coveted) open seat in our Capital City," Thomson said in the release.
Along with the now open Seat 4, Council President Pro Tem Holli Woodings and Councilwoman Lisa Sánchez are up for reelection next year.