The food pantry at Ross Elementary, sponsored in part by the Idaho Food Bank, is drumming up awareness for its services, fearing unmet needs in the community. In this file photo, boxes from the Idaho Food Bank are distributed in Challis.
Hunter Diehl photo
Volunteers help guide cars and distribute boxes of food during a drive-thru event for the Idaho Food Bank on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
On Monday, The Idaho Food Bank's annual Great Idaho Food Drive started collecting nonperishable food items at the Channel 2 station and Treasure Valley Les Schwab locations. Donations for this drive will continue being collected until Dec. 9.
"It's the time of year when people are giving and they're thankful for the things they have," Theresa Vawter of IFB said.
According to the IFB 2022 annual report, 8.7% of Idahoans are food insecure and 10.5% of children are food insecure. A $1 donation can provide enough food for four meals. This fiscal year, the IFB has received a little over $58 million in donations — last year they received $73.5 million.
"Our fundraising and food donations were at an all-time high during the height of the pandemic as we experienced the full generosity of the community," IFB Chief Development Officer Morgan Wilson said. "We are so grateful for the support we continue to receive to address food insecurity in our state and we are grateful to Idahoans who remain steadfast in their commitment to their neighbors in need."
The food bank's goal during the holidays is to provide food for 3.8 million meals for families, Wilson said.
Now, donations to the IFB will be for the fiscal year 2023.
"We serve pretty much the whole state," Vawter said. "We have a combination of programs where we provide food directly to people in need. We have a program where we work with school pantries to set up a pantry at the school so it's easily accessible for families who need it. We have the backpack program, where we work with schools to get a backpack of food to kids who need it on for weekends during the school year.”
In addition to these two programs, the Idaho Food Bank also has a mobile pantry program, Vawter said.
"We bring food to different locations around the state. A lot of them are rural areas, but not always," Vawter said. "We do a pantry mobile pantry distribution in Nampa to bring a larger-scale food distribution to places where they also don't have a brick-and-mortar place to go get food."
The food bank has over 480 partners across Idaho, including church and school pantries, Vawter said, which helps food get distributed where it's most needed. Food donated to the Idaho Food Bank is stored in Meridian, Pocatello or Lewiston warehouses to be distributed to partners. The food then ends up in soup kitchens, food pantries, and other programs.
"We have a lot of really great agriculture and food manufacturers and donors who distribute food to us," Vawter said.