On Monday, The Idaho Food Bank's annual Great Idaho Food Drive started collecting nonperishable food items at the Channel 2 station and Treasure Valley Les Schwab locations. Donations for this drive will continue being collected until Dec. 9. 

"It's the time of year when people are giving and they're thankful for the things they have," Theresa Vawter of IFB said. 

