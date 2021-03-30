BOISE – Timmy Kinner Jr., 32, accused of breaking into a Boise apartment building where a 3-year-old girl was celebrating a birthday, stabbing her to death and injuring eight others in June 2018, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and a dozen additional charges related to the stabbing.
Kinner pleaded guilty Tuesday to eight counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, and enhancements for use of a deadly weapon and being a persistent violator, all felonies, in addition to the murder charge.
The pleas were entered as part of a stipulated plea agreement, according to court records.
Aggravated assault carries a sentence of up to five years in prison on each count, and charges of aggravated battery are punishable by up to 15 years in prison. First-degree murder is punishable by up to life in prison or by penalty of death in Idaho.
All victims of the 2018 attack were refugees who fled violent conflict in Ethiopia, Iraq and Syria. Ruya Kadir, 3, was the daughter of a woman from Ethiopia who rented the unit at the Wylie Street Station Apartments on the 4600 block of Wylie Lane.
Kinner’s death penalty trial, which was scheduled for September 2021, has since been vacated, records showed. The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office did not respond to a request for information on Kinner’s death penalty status.
Kinner is scheduled for sentencing on June 10, 2021. The court has continued the gag order issued by 4th District Court Judge Nancy Baskin in April 2019, said the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, declining to issue further comment.
Last week, Kinner, who is incarcerated pending sentencing at the Ada County Jail, filed a complaint against Ada County alleging illegal cell and strip searches by jail staff. In the complaint, he requested an attorney due to “mental limitations caused by internal and external problems such as restlessness, anxiety, depression, lack of focus.”
Baskin declared Kinner fit for trial in October 2019 after declaring him dangerously mentally ill and ordering Kinner to undergo treatment at the Idaho State Maximum Security Institution.