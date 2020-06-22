NAMPA — The Snake River Stampede board of directors on Monday announced Tim Thibert as the Stampede’s new general manager.
Prior to his promotion Thibert served as the assistant general manager for the Stampede. He has significant experience in management and the horse industry, according to a board press release. He has held several management positions in manufacturing as well as serving as the Simulcast and facilities manager for Treasure Valley Racing.
“We are excited Tim has joined the Stampede and look forward to his leadership as we plan for the 2021 rodeo,” board President Roger Todd said in the release.
Thibert replaces retiring General Manager Curtis Homer, who served in the role since 2018.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we appreciate Curtis’ leadership and look forward to his returning to our board of directors,” said President Roger Todd. Homer will return to the Stampede board upon his retirement.
The Snake River Stampede in Nampa started in 1915 and has grown to become one of the top 10 regular season professional rodeos in the nation out of the roughly 600 rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.