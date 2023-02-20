Congress Budget TikTok

The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone. TikTok would be banned from any state government-issued device in Idaho, and a violation would be a misdemeanor, under a proposed legislation. 

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — After a stop-and-go print hearing, the House State Affairs voted unanimously Monday to introduce legislation to prohibit the TikTok app from any state government-issued device; violation of it would be a misdemeanor crime.

A print hearing is how legislators propose their draft bills and the committee then votes to either introduce it so it may get a bill number or not. Monday’s hearing was interrupted a number of times as committee Chairman Brent Crane, R-Nampa, put the meeting at ease and pulled aside individual legislators in small groups to discuss “technical issues” they had with the bill, while never pulling aside enough lawmakers at a time to have a quorum and thus need to conduct the meeting publicly.

Brent J. Crane.jpg

Brent J. Crane
Ted Hill mug

Ted Hill

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments