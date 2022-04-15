Bogus Basin image Thursday Dec 9 2021 from webcam with sun peeking through (copy)

This image from Bogus Basin's webcam shows the mountain on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021.

 Screenshot

Originally published April 15 on KTVB.COM.

Second-chance skiers and boarders snapped up all available tickets for Bogus Basin's one-day reopening, less than 48 hours after it was announced.

All tickets for the Saturday event were sold out by Friday morning.

The mountain had ended winter operations for the year on April 3, closing out with record turnout for the annual Pond Skim.

But after unseasonably cool weather and days of late-season snow, Bogus announced a one-day reopening for "Supply Chain Saturday."

"Due to supply chain issues, your February order of snow has now been delivered. We apologize for any inconvenience," Bogus Basin joked in an Instagram post.

Season pass holders can still head up to the mountain, using their 2021-22 pass to ride the lifts.

The mountain had a 34-inch base by Friday, according to Bogus. Saturday's event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with the Deer Point, Morning Star, and Coach chairlifts in operation.

