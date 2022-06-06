Weather conditions forced the postponement of this year's Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride, which draws hundreds of participants annually. This photo is from the 2021 ride.
Originally published June 3 on KTVB.COM.
Due to widespread rain and thunderstorms in Sunday's weather forecast, High Desert Harley-Davidson announced the 12th annual Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride is postponed to June 12.
The annual motorcycle ride benefits the Idaho Guard & Reserve Family Support Fund and Operation Warmheart.
Each year, hundreds of riders gather at High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian and participate in an escorted ride to Carl Miller Park in Mountain Home.
Despite the postponement, the Idaho Patriot Thunder's schedule and timeline will remain the same as planned for the Sunday, June 12 event. Registration for the event begins at 8 a.m.
Upon arrival to Carl Miller Park, participants can enjoy live music, raffles and food. Free breakfast is also offered at the beginning of the day until supplies are gone.
Registration for the Patriot Thunder Ride costs $25 and includes a commemorative patch, according to High Desert Harley-Davidson. Registration fees increase to $35 on the day of the event.
Fifteen riders can purchase VIP spots for $125 to be placed at the front of the pack with other VIP riders.
Riders must have a valid motorcycle endorsement to participate in the 55-mile ride to Mountain Home.
The ride is limited to 1,200 participants. To learn more about the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride or to register for the 12th annual event, visit highdeserthd.com.
Idaho State Police, along with other law enforcement agencies, escorted the 2021 ride. Around 500 riders participated in last year's event.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
