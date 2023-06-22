Black Fire near Boise June 2023

The Black Fire, mapped at 563 acres eight miles south of Boise near Blacks Creek Road, was one of three wildfires that broke out Wednesday in southwest Idaho. 

 Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire Program

Three wildfires that occurred in southwest Idaho on Wednesday night have been contained, according to a news release from the Boise District Bureau of Land Management.

Still, the fires, which were human caused, demonstrate the potential for active wildfire activity in the region this summer, BLM’s news release stated.

