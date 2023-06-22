The three grass and brush fires that took place Wednesday were the Black Fire, mapped at 563 acres eight miles south of Boise near Blacks Creek Road; the Freeze Fire, which was estimated at 25-plus acres south of Emmett; and the Ham Fire, which spanned 125 acres, 35 miles southeast of Mountain Home. All were contained by midnight, BLM said in its release.
In terms of human-caused fires, the Idaho Department of Lands has a number of recommendations to help with preventative efforts:
Be mindful of debris burning: Many fires are started illegally by people violating burn restrictions during high fire danger months, the department says on its website. People are also responsible for their fire until it is out. If a fire gets away, the person who started it can be held responsible and liable for any property damages and fire suppression costs.
Campfire prep: The Department of Lands says when starting a campfire, select a level, open location away from heavy fuels such as logs, brush or decaying leaves and needles. Clear an area at least 10 feet in diameter and scrape away grass, leaves or needles down to the mineral soil. Scoop a depression in the center of the cleared area and put a ring of rocks around it. Cut wood in short lengths, pile within cleared area and light the fire.
Vehicle awareness: The department reminds motorists that dragging chains, driving on exposed wheel rims, and driving with worn brakes can throw off sparks. Driving onto dry grass or brush can also start fires.
Equipment use: The department points out that various yard equipment such as lawn mowers, weed-eaters, chainsaws, grinders, welders, tractors, and trimmers can all spark a fire.
Weather and drought conditions: Avoid activities that involve fire or sparks when it’s hot, dry and windy, the department says.
Hazardous fuels: Be mindful and remove enough vegetation (fuel) so that when a wildfire burns, it is less severe and can be more easily managed, the department states. When fire encounters areas of brush or small trees, it can burn these “ladder fuels” and may quickly move from a ground fire into the treetops.