A three-vehicle collision in Canyon County sent four people to the hospital.
According to a press release, Idaho State Troopers responded to an accident at mile 23 in Caldwell at 12:49 p.m. Thursday. Allegedly, the driver of a Toyota SUV, an 85-year-old man from Weiser, failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended a Dodge van, which was pushed into a Chevrolet Suburban.
According to the press release, the driver and 86-year-old passenger of the Toyota and both people in the Dodge van were taken to Boise hospitals for their injuries. The driver of the Toyota was transported by air ambulance to be treated for potentially life-threatening injuries.
The driver and a juvenile passenger in the Suburban were treated and released on scene.
Traffic on westbound I-84 was stopped or slowed for approximately two hours due to the accident.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing by Idaho State Police.