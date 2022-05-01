Three Republican candidates with long careers in politics, citizen advocacy and law enforcement will face off in the May 17 primary election for Ada County commissioner District 3.
The incumbent, Kendra Kenyon, said in February she would step down at the end of the year. Kenyon cited growing hostility she and other elected officials faced since COVID-19 came to Idaho as one of the primary reasons for leaving the post, according to an interview with BoiseDev.com in February.
She was the lone Democrat on the commission.
Looking to capture the Republican nomination will be former three-time state Rep. Tom Dayley, advocate Sharon Ullman, and former homicide detective Dawn Retzlaff.
In November, the winner of the Republican primary will face two candidates who are running unopposed in the primaries: Patricia Nilsson and Anthony Jones.
The three Republican candidates are all different, though they share some similar concerns. For example, all consider property taxes to be a top priority.
Here are their specific platforms and positions entering this year’s primary.
Tom Dayley
Dayley was born on a farm near Burley and has lived in many places, including Mexico, Utah and Washington D.C.
He worked in campaigns and politics and was a political appointee in the first Bush administration.
Dayley is an Air Force veteran, longtime congressional staffer, and former Idaho House Judiciary Committee chairman, the Idaho Press previously reported. He also served as the state executive director of the USDA Farm Service Agency in Idaho under the Trump and Reagan administrations.
Dayley’s top priorities are property taxes, planning and zoning processes and public safety. He does not believe the county should cut public safety budgets, especially in a fast growing metro area.
The private sector can also help address what he believes is Ada County’s biggest issue.
“Growth is probably the largest single thing and we can’t stop it, we just have to figure out a way to deal with it,” Dayley said. “There are ways to have the private sector help … Government can waste a lot of money because they don’t avail themselves of the expertise of the private sector.”
For example, the private sector can help with the lack of affordable housing in the area, he said.
Political polarization and division have also plagued Idaho recently. Dayley said a collaborative approach is better than conflict. The United States system of government requires people to sit down and compromise, Dayley said.
“You attract more with honey than you do with vinegar,” Dayley said. “If you promote conflict, it accentuates the problems. It doesn’t solve problems.”
He echoed the Ronald Reagan mantra that someone who is 80% with you is not your enemy.
Dayley said his experience at different levels of government qualifies him for the position.
“I think that experience can give me a much broader, unique ability to work with the current county commissioners in Ada County,” Dayley said. “I can work with the state Legislature in a way that the other two can’t. I can work in federal agencies”
Sharon Ullman
Originally from California, Ullman moved to Tucson, Arizona, before settling in Boise in 1990. She lived in Utah from 2013 to 2016 during a brief hiatus from the Gem State but has since returned.
Ullman is a public advocate and home renovator. She previously served as an Ada County commissioner from 2001 to 2003 and again from 2009 to 2013.
Many of Ullman’s ideas involve saving money in the budget, from decreasing the number of public relations professionals on staff, eliminating a chief of staff position and possibly selling the new coroner’s facility under construction and building a cheaper morgue.
She also said staff salaries need to be addressed, in particular those who make less than $15 an hour.
“We need to find places in the budget that we can cut and use dollars to compensate employees,” Ullman said.
In addition to these plans, Ullman said the county needs to help property taxpayers as well. She said when she previously served on the Board of Ada County Commissioners, the board didn’t take the allowable 3% increase in property taxes.
“Every successive year you don’t take an increase and you still have the same responsibilities, it becomes that much more challenging to find places you can cut … to save money, to become more efficient,” Ullman said. “But we did that and we still left the county in excellent financial shape.”
While previously in office, Ullman faced criticism for her role in an ill-fated contract with Eagle-based Dynamis Energy LLC. The county gave $2 million to the company to design a waste-to-energy plant. However, the company found itself the subject of a lawsuit, an investigation by a former FBI agent and opposition from some local residents, according to the Associated Press.
Ullman said the process was publicized and ultimately the project got a bad reputation and was misrepresented.
Ullman said she would address the issues of polarization and division by example, adding that she has worked with groups of different stakeholders before.
She said her involvement in Ada County issues dates back to 1991.
“Nobody can make decisions that will make every person happy every single time,” Ullman said. “I’m pretty good at weighing the facts and getting to the heart of the matter and making some pretty good decisions, particularly with regard to the budget … what’s extra, what’s unnecessary.”
Dawn Retzlaff
Retzlaff was born on the East Coast, grew up in the Pacific Northwest and spent time in Texas before her mother was killed by a drunk driver, she said. Then, she moved to California with her aunts.
This is her fourth year in Idaho.
Retzlaff knew she wanted to be a police officer after her mother’s death and ultimately became a homicide detective in the last half of her career.
She said she wants less government and to avoid a growing amount of liberal policies. Retzlaff also said she thinks homelessness is a problem in Ada County and wants to see more shelters like the Boise Rescue Mission.
Boise Rescue Mission is a high-barrier shelter and requires its guests to follow certain rules. The rescue mission also has an addiction recovery program that is faith-based, the Boise Weekly previously reported. Its practices have been criticized by those who feel it takes away their autonomy, the Weekly reported.
Retzlaff said the overall model of helping people recover from addition and get things like their driver’s licenses, however, not necessarily the religious element of the shelter.
Asked about Ullman’s proposed cuts to public relations positions, Retzlaff said she didn’t support cutting public information positions because she wants to maintain public safety so residents are aware of county happenings.
“I also think that cutting positions out of holding a grudge is not a good look for a county commissioner,” Retzlaff said. “That is not something that I would be doing.”
Ullman said she does not want to get rid of employees, and the goal would be to have the public relations professionals transferred into different positions in the county. She said she had no problem with anyone in those positions.
Retzlaff her experience working with all kinds of people in her career would help her address political polarization in Ada County.
“I would make sure that I maintained open communication, good dialogue and respected my peers,” Retzlaff said. “I don’t think that being divisive or insulting or vindictive are qualities that should be used in that position.”
She’s worked over three decades in a job where she collaborated with multiple government agencies. She said she has managed people and budgets.
“I would like to keep Idaho Idaho and uphold those values,” Retzlaff said.