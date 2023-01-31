Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Baháʼí of Meridian and Stonehill Church are coming together for a night of service in the second annual JustServe Community Service Open House. The open house will be at at LDS church at 12040 W. Amity Road in Boise from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, aiding 12 different community organizations in the Treasure Valley.

“It really is for everybody,” Bryn Booker, JustServe specialist for the Boise Idaho Amity stake, said. “There could be a misconception that it’s only for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the truth is this is for the entire community, building unity through community service…our goal is to bring people together no matter what your background is.”

Recommended for you

Load comments