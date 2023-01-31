...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central
Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM MST Friday, and this time may be extended.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will be strong enough today,
Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons in portions of the Upper
Treasure Valley and Western Magic Valley to limit stagnation.
However, parts of the zones will experience stagnant air and
were therefore included in this advisory.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Three religions to collaborate in community service open house Thursday
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, The Baháʼí of Meridian and Stonehill Church are coming together for a night of service in the second annual JustServe Community Service Open House. The open house will be at at LDS church at 12040 W. Amity Road in Boise from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, aiding 12 different community organizations in the Treasure Valley.
“It really is for everybody,” Bryn Booker, JustServe specialist for the Boise Idaho Amity stake, said. “There could be a misconception that it’s only for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the truth is this is for the entire community, building unity through community service…our goal is to bring people together no matter what your background is.”
The open house, Booker said, is an opportunity for people to drop off donation items or participate in various service projects offered inside the church. Those projects include things like making art for the elderly for Letters to Rose or tying quilts for refugee organizations.
The collected items will go to organizations like Lions Club, Shepherd of the Valley Little Free Pantry and West Ada Community Schools. People can donate reusable grocery bags, paper towels, spray cleaner, trash bags, sponges, pot holders, kitchen towels and laundry, dish and hand soap.
This is the first time the event has partnered with The Baháʼí of Meridian and Stonehill Church.
“We wanted that to be happening last year, but it was our first year and we weren’t able to get those partnerships yet,” Booker said. “They’re awesome churches with really great hearts.”
The opportunity to serve the community in an interfaith partnership is something Jacqueline Richards, from The Baháʼí of Meridian, doesn’t take lightly.
“I was very impressed that the LDS church was looking outward like that to other communities to join them,” Richards said. “I had known them to be more insular in the past years.”
Richards hopes more churches get involved next year.
“We’re very excited,” Amy Caron, outreach coordinator for Stonehill Church, said. “It feels good to band together and unify for the common good rather than getting angry or being divisive because of our differences.”
Stonehill’s connection to Safe Families helped the organization gain inclusion in the community service event. Safe Families offers “Know Your Worth Trauma Training Packets,” to those in need of them, which will be assembled at the open house.
While the annual event primarily creates an opportunity for locals to serve one another, Booker said it also grows relationships.
“We want to help educate the community about some of these organizations so they can rely on the community for help and support in a way that’s ongoing,” Booker said. “We want a relationship with people so they know they can count on us.”
The JustServe website is a place for organizations to post local volunteer and service needs. The website is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as “a gift to the community,” Booker said. The website is free to use and is available for faith, nonprofit, community and government organizations to use. According to Booker, around 240 organizations have used the website.
“We just really work with the community because we’re trying to look out for the needs of our community,” Booker said.