BOISE — The names of three nominees to replace Rep. Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, who resigned earlier this month, were sent to Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday.
The District 19 Democratic Legislative Committee decided the finalists Tuesday and sent a letter with recommendations to Little.
Erpelding, who was the House minority leader, resigned Dec. 6 to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. House Democrats chose Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, to replace Erpelding as minority leader.
The 2020 legislative session starts Jan. 6.
The Democratic Legislative Committee’s letter noted Little has up to 15 days to make the final decision on who will replace Erpelding in the Idaho House of Representatives.
The finalists, according to the letter, are:
FIRST CHOICE: Lauren NecocheaNecochea directs two nonprofits, the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy and Idaho Voices for Children. She previously oversaw programs addressing children’s safety and health hazards for the Baltimore City Health Department. She has evaluated anti-poverty programs internationally and was awarded a Fulbright Fellowship to study microfinance in Peru. Necochea earned a master’s in public affairs at Princeton University and holds a bachelor’s in economics from Pomona College. She grew up in District 19 and lives there now with her husband and two daughters.
SECOND CHOICE: Chris MathiasMathias, a Coast Guard veteran and former chief academic officer for the Idaho State Board of Education, works for the University of California, Santa Cruz, where he helps build and maintain the Idaho standards achievement system. A former U.S. Senate law clerk and graduate of Boise State University, Mathias holds interdisciplinary doctorates in law and policy. He sits on the Idaho Democratic Party Executive Committee. He and his wife, Katie, have two young children.
THIRD CHOICE: Charlene TaylorTaylor is a seasoned criminal justice researcher and consultant, according to the committee’s letter. She’s a senior researcher with the National Council on Crime and Delinquency, and previously did training and research at the Crime and Justice Institute in Boston. She has taught criminal justice-related courses at Boise State; California State University, Bakersfield; and Portland State University. Taylor earned her bachelor’s in criminal justice from Washington State University and a master’s and doctorate in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.
The committee, made up of District 19’s party precinct captains, “conducted an exhaustive four-step interview process” to narrow down the 16-candidate pool to three, according to the letter. The process included a public forum and outreach.
“District 19 is proud of the collaborative, transparent and inclusive process we ran in an incredibly short period of time,” Chrystal Allen, the committee chairwoman, said in a press release Tuesday.