Three people were injured after shootings Tuesday and Wednesday in Caldwell and Nampa, respectively, according to law enforcement. Two have been taken into custody, Nampa and Caldwell police said.
An 18-year-old man was shot and injured Tuesday after an altercation, Caldwell Police said. The alleged shooting took place in the 3100 block of Arrowhead Drive.
Caldwell Police arrested a 17-year-old for aggravated assault related to the incident, according to a release.
“Parties involved had fled the scene prior to police arrival,” the release said. “Shortly after, an 18-year-old male victim arrived at West Valley Medical Center suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was immediately transferred to a Boise trauma center where he is currently in stable condition.”
The investigation is ongoing, Caldwell Police said, and more arrests are expected.
Nampa dispatch received several reports of shots fired Wednesday morning in the 600 block of South Olive Street, a Nampa Police release said.
“Upon arrival, Nampa Police Officers located an adult male outside a residence who had been shot,” the release said. “The victim was talking to officers and walking around when officers located him.”
The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to police. An hour after the incident, a woman told Nampa Police she had a “superficial gunshot wound” and was treated, the release said. A man in the area of the shooting was taken into custody, police said.
Two Nampa schools nearby temporarily went into hall check.
