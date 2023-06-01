Three Idaho landscape areas will receive nearly $27 million as part of the Bureau of Land Management’s initiative to protect and conserve wildlife habitats and recreational opportunities on public lands in the state and country.
The funds come from the Inflation Reduction Act, which is in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho office.
The three specific Idaho areas that will receive funding are the East Idaho Rivers and Plains in the southeastern portion of the state; the Snake River Plain in the southwest sector of Idaho; and Upper Salmon River Restoration Landscape Areas, which are northeast of Boise.
In the broader picture, the Bureau of Land Management recently announced a $161 million investment in ecosystem restoration and resilience on the nation’s public lands. The work will focus on 21 “Restoration Landscapes” across 11 western states, restoring wildlife habitat and clean water on public lands, and strengthening communities and local economies. The aforementioned funding that Idaho will receive is part of that effort.
“We are grateful that three important southern Idaho areas were selected for funding as Restoration Landscapes. BLM Idaho has a long history of working hand-in-hand with our partners on these landscapes, which is the Idaho way,” BLM Idaho State Director Karen Kelleher said in the news release. “These are once-in-a-generation opportunities to expand restoration on BLM Idaho-managed public lands and we are eager to get started.”
EAST IDAHO RIVERS AND PLAINS
The South Fork, Henry’s Fork and Main Stem of the Snake River and surrounding uplands are home to diverse native vegetation, BLM said in the news release. Included are resilient mountain big sagebrush communities to large riparian cottonwood galleries. The news release stated that BLM has a long and successful history in the southeastern corner of the state, working with private landowners to protect habitat and resources through conservation easements and acquisition of private lands. This project, which looks to restore native plant communities on public land, is designed to build off of that work and provide habitat for threatened and special status species such as monarch butterflies, greater sage-grouse and the western yellow-billed cuckoo, the news release stated. Additionally, it hopes to improve connectivity for treasured big game and enhance recreation opportunities. Part of BLM’s project vision is to collaborate with the Shoshone-Bannock Tribe to restore riparian areas on public lands and the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, the news release stated.
SNAKE RIVER PLAIN
Stretching from Twin Falls, to Boise, west beyond Caldwell and south to the Owyhee Mountains, the Snake River Plain is a diverse and arid landscape in the most populous part of the state. In the region, greater sage-grouse, important winter range for mule deer, elk and antelope, and critical habitat for the threatened slickspot peppergrass are all at risk from the effects of changing climate and increased urbanization, the BLM said. Additionally, the news release stated that repeated cycles of fire and invasive annual grasses threaten the wide variety of plants and wildlife in the area and pose a significant risk to population centers that are in the southwestern sector of the state. With that said, restoring native grasses, perennial forbs, sagebrush and other shrubs is critical to the health of the region, according to BLM.
UPPER SALMON RIVER RESTORATION LANDSCAPE AREAS
The Upper Salmon River is Idaho’s core cold water refugia, a place where the BLM manages over 3,000 miles of streams that connect headwaters to river corridors. These aquatic systems are critical habitat for salmon, steelhead and bull trout, while lynx, wolverine, grizzly bear and greater sage-grouse inhabit the uplands. Conversely, the ecological services these lands provide are central to the health and well-being of local communities and tribal partners, BLM said. Current projects will replace culverts to improve stream connectivity, restore riparian habitat, treat invasive annual grasses, reduce fuels, increase diversity of grasses and forbs and enhance the health and resiliency of whitebark pine stands, the news release stated. Additionally, BLM said these improvements will benefit all — from residents to recreators, to fish and other wildlife in the region.