Teton Restoration Area

A view of the Teton Restoration Area in southeastern Idaho.

 Photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management

Three Idaho landscape areas will receive nearly $27 million as part of the Bureau of Land Management’s initiative to protect and conserve wildlife habitats and recreational opportunities on public lands in the state and country.

The funds come from the Inflation Reduction Act, which is in conjunction with President Joe Biden’s Investing in America agenda, according to a news release from the Bureau of Land Management’s Idaho office.

