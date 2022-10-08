Caldwell shooting

The victim of a shooting was inside this Lincoln Navigator when the incident occurred at the Bi-Mart on North 10th Avenue in Caldwell on Oct. 16, 2021.

 

The three people who were arrested following a shooting in a Bi-Mart parking lot last October have been sentenced.

Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson and Nicholas Riley each were charged with several crimes and were sentenced to multiple years behind bars for their roles in the attempted homicide of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a Caldwell Bi-Mart.

