The three people who were arrested following a shooting in a Bi-Mart parking lot last October have been sentenced.
Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson and Nicholas Riley each were charged with several crimes and were sentenced to multiple years behind bars for their roles in the attempted homicide of a 23-year-old man in the parking lot of a Caldwell Bi-Mart.
Imholt and Riley lured the victim to the parking lot to give him an “envelope,” investigators said. During an altercation, Riley shot the victim, who stabbed Riley in self-defense, spurring Imholt to shoot the victim again.
“The victim was hit once with the bullet in the left arm where it exited his chest. The victim was also grazed on the chin from another bullet; he survived all injuries,” a Caldwell Police Department press release said. “After the victim was shot, he accelerated (his) vehicle to get away and ended up crashing into parked cars in the parking lot. Imholt and Riley left the scene running, guns in hand, while Nickerson was waiting to pick them up in a small Nissan truck. Nickerson drove away quickly and they all returned to a house in Caldwell to dispose of the evidence.”
Imholt pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm into a vehicle and was sentenced to three years fixed with seven years indeterminate.
Nickerson pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting aggravated battery and was sentenced to two years fixed with three years indeterminate, concurrent with other criminal cases she was convicted of.
Riley pleaded guilty to aggravated battery and was sentenced to five years fixed and 10 years indeterminate, to be served consecutively with the remainder of his parole time ending in May 2023.
“These three individuals caused panic and terror in our city. They showed a blatant disregard to the lives of innocent people, some of which included children, on the day of the shooting,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “Caldwell Police do not take these crimes lightly and will investigate them to the fullest extent. This was a long, thorough, and complicated investigation. I give kudos to our officers and detectives who worked tirelessly on this case to keep the community safe.”