Garden City police have made three arrests in connection to the bowling alley shooting that required a teenage girl to be hospitalized.
Additionally, the suspects have been charged with other crimes related to vehicle burglaries.
Boise residents Kalehe Byiringiro, 20; Isiak Hatwibu, 21; and Sefu Idi, 23, were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on Tuesday, according to Garden City police. Police say the three men were involved in a shooting that occurred Saturday night in the parking lot of Westy’s Garden Lanes bowling alley on Alworth Street. A 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg in the shooting; she was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.
Police identified Byiringiro as the primary shooter and determined that Hatwibu also was shooting. They were charged with felony aggravated battery and felony aggravated assault, respectively, for their alleged roles in the shooting.
Idi was charged with felony aiding and abetting.
Police also determined that another man, who was being shot at, returned fire in self-defense.
"This was a senseless incident in which untrained individuals attempted to solve an altercation with a gun fight in the middle of our great city," Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said. "This type of behavior is not acceptable and will not be tolerated. I can assure you that we will hold all three of these individuals accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”
Byiringiro, Hatwibu, Idi and 19-year-old Samuel Nsanzamahoro, of Boise, were also arrested for their alleged roles in "several vehicle burglaries where firearms and other items were stolen out of locked and unlocked vehicles," according to Boise police.
"In addition to the vehicle burglaries officers investigated multiple reports of violence involving the suspects including the possible involvement in a shooting where shots were fired, but no one was injured in Boise," BPD said in a release.
The four men were each charged with multiple felonies for their suspected roles in those crimes.
