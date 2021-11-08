CALDWELL — Three people allegedly connected to last month's shooting outside a Caldwell store have been arrested.
Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson and Nicolas Riley were arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to an Oct. 16 shooting outside a Caldwell Bi-Mart which left one person hospitalized.
During an altercation in the Bi-Mart parking lot, the victim, an unnamed 23-year-old, tried to flee in a vehicle when he crashed into several parked cars, KTVB.COM reported. The man was shot multiple times while in his car. He was treated and released from the hospital the same day.
Caldwell Police detectives arrested three suspects.
Imholt was arrested in Boise on Oct. 22. He is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
Riley was arrested in Baker City, Oregon, on Oct. 28. He is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also charged for being a persistent violator.
Nickerson also was arrested in Baker City on Oct. 28. She is charged with aiding and abetting attempted first degree murder.
Riley and Imholt were each charged for a separate aggravated assault that occurred in the same area shortly before the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing and additional suspects may be charged, Caldwell Police said in a news release.