A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend's holiday celebrations.

The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities.

Boise Pride and Idaho Botanical Garden partner to celebrate inclusion at this beloved holiday attraction

