A high volume of threatening phone calls is leading to an increased law enforcement presence at one of this weekend's holiday celebrations.
The Idaho Botanical Garden, which is hosting Pride Night at Winter Garden aGlow, has received an unprecedented number of phone calls about the event — both in support of it and in favor of it being canceled. The event honors the LGBTQ+ and allied communities.
In light of recent events that have targeted the LGBTQ+ community, the Botanical Garden is working with the Boise Police Department, the city of Boise and local FBI officials to ensure a safe holiday evening.
“It’s not the first time we’ve had Pride in the Garden, but it’s the first time we’ve had these kinds of phone calls. ... It shows where we’re at right now," said Erin Anderson, executive director of the Idaho Botanical Garden. "We will continue to work with our partners and local officials to make decisions keeping guests safe at the garden."
A Boise Police Department spokesperson confirmed the entities have communicated and that BPD "will be monitoring the event and as the date gets closer we will continue to evaluate if and how we need to respond."
Pride in the Garden, scheduled for Sunday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., will include a transformed Botanical Garden that features more than 600,000 lights and decorations, carols and festive music by the Boise Gay Men’s Chorus and Boise Women’s Chorus, free hot cocoa and cookies, a stocking stuffer gift station, fire pits, photo booths, and local food and drink vendors. Purchases of photos taken with Rudolph, the Snow Miser, Mrs. Claus, and other holiday characters, will benefit Boise Pride.
“We are thrilled to present a Pride night at the Idaho Botanical Garden again this year and help support this cherished Idaho attraction,” said Don Williamson, executive director of Boise Pride. “Thank you to the Garden’s staff and volunteers for their support and for hosting this opportunity for the LGBTQ+ community and our allies to gather during the holidays with friends, family, and chosen family.”
Tickets are $18 for adults, $14 for kids ages 4-12 and free for children 3 and younger. They can be purchased at dahobotanicalgarden.org. Proceeds benefit the Idaho Botanical Garden.
