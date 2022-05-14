BOISE — As a teenage intern with Planned Parenthood, Julissa Melendez had walked down the Capitol steps, feeling defeated, after unsuccessfully fighting the passage of Idaho’s Texas-style abortion bill.
Standing on those same steps Saturday morning, the 19-year-old told a crowd of thousands that what sticks out in her mind about that day was that the people around her immediately began planning rallies and other ways to continue the fight for abortion rights.
Melendez was one of several speakers at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” demonstration held in response to a recent leaked draft Supreme Court opinion indicating the court would soon overturn Roe v. Wade. Another pro-abortion demonstration was held later in the day in front of the Capitol.
At the morning event, which around 5,000 people attended, Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman admitted that talking about Idaho feels “pretty complicated right now.”
“We are at a crisis moment for abortion rights,” the Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates said. “We are furious and we are ready to fight back with you all.”
A small group of anti-abortion demonstrators also gathered nearby the crowd, holding a “Pro-Life” flag and a Trump flag. Other signs read, “former fetus” and “let their hearts beat.” A plane circled the event with a banner directing viewers to a YouTube video of a “live abortion.”
For many of the speakers and attendees at Saturday’s event — one of many held across the country this weekend — the issue hits particularly close to home. The Idaho Legislature in the most recent session passed a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy by allowing families of abortion patients to sue abortion providers. Idaho also has a “trigger” law passed in 2020 that would make it a felony to perform an abortion.
“We find ourselves in a frightening time in Idaho,” Dr. Caitlin Gustafson, a family medicine doctor and abortion provider in Idaho, said.
She repeatedly said abortion was “safe, essential health care.”
Lisa Gardner, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Southwestern Oregon, said the organization in the state has been ramping up its capacity in anticipation of a huge increase in patients from states like Idaho. She said the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion rights research organization, has projected a 238% increase in abortions in Oregon if Roe v. Wade is overturned.
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, discussed recent reports that Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, said he would consider hearing legislation outlawing emergency contraception and intrauterine devices, or IUDs.
Crane told Idaho Reports that he was disappointed the draft Supreme Court opinion was leaked, but happy about its outcome.
“It’s no secret that I am pro life, I’m anti abortion, so obviously this is an area of law that I’ve worked in and spent a lot of time working in,” Crane told Idaho Reports. “... For a pro-life lawmaker, this is something I’m very excited about."
Necochea also noted that the Legislature last session defeated a bill that would increase access to birth control by allowing six months to be provided for at a time.
Nampa resident and fifth-generation Idahoan Tash Lopez said that although most of the people around her feel similarly about the issue, it can be hard to see that others in the state do too, and she sometimes feels alone.
“It was good to see so many people out there supporting choice,” Lopez said. “... It’s nice not to feel alone.”
The speakers at the event emphasized a need for continued energy and action, especially through voting.
Former Idaho state senator Cherie Buckner-Webb said the fight for abortion rights has been going on a long time, but that doesn’t mean it’s over.
“We are not new to this, but we remain true to this fight,” she said. “We have been running this race for a long time and we are not tired yet.”